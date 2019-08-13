Fair, back-to-school time is here

Fair time is here and Darke Countians are getting ready for a week of visiting with old friends and eating favorite foods.

Animals are ready for show and projects and displays will be presented to the public. The fair opens Friday, Aug. 16 and runs through Aug.24.

Stop by Tri-Village booths and help support the local community. School door will open soon and shopping is underway. School supplies are offered at many stores and it is fun to have a new outfit to kick off the new adventure in learning. Besides, pant legs may be a bit short with a sudden burst of growth.

New teacher orientation is scheduled Aug. 14. Don’t forget if your kindergarten student is not registered, help the school by getting it completed as soon as possible.

The New Madison Public Library wrapped up the summer reading program with 97 finishes in the project. The Library will continue to extend its community reach by working with Tri-Village teachers, going to Palestine with books for check out once a month and continuing in the plan to build and situate Little Free Library stations in the community.

If you are interested in crafts the library is continuing the Craft and Create project with a meeting at l p.m. August 16 to work with felt flowers.

Does anyone remember the making of flowers from silkened squares that could be twisted into colorful and cheerful floral arrangements?

My neighbor was Reba Wood when I grew up. If you remember Reba, you know she was all about crafts. She often would brighten my day with these flowers.

Remember breakfast at the Legion but not during fair week. The breakfast menu is varied and the coffee is reported as good! It helps with funds for the Legion’s work and has become a popular morning gathering spot. It is open this week at 7 a.m.

It was a sad and emotional week in this school district. The death of 18-year-old Austin Bruner in such a tragic way was difficult but there was an outpouring of love and support for those in his family. There was a vigil at his school and there were long lines at the visitation and then the memorial.

His school and his church were important to Austin and both played a large role in providing service to his loved ones.

You can contribute to the Austin Jacob Bruner scholarship fund. The Farmers State Bank is handling the donations.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

