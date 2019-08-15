Everybody’s talkin’ about the Fair

“Are you going to the Fair?”

That’s the question flying around our community this week; and the almost universal answer to that question is, of course, “Of course.” The Great Darke County Fair is definitely the place to be during the third week of August, and once again Darke County Center for the Arts will return to the Fair Coliseum to meet and greet the throngs who flock to this much-anticipated annual event. You are invited to stop by and (a) let DCCA know how much you enjoy and appreciate their offerings or (b) discover the wonders set to unfold during DCCA’s upcoming “Kaleidoscope” season.

While you are at the DCCA booth, you can fill out a survey letting DCCA know what artists you would like to see the arts council present, as well as provide other information that the organization can use for future planning. By completing the survey, you earn the chance to win free tickets to an upcoming DCCA show, including the grand prize of a pair of tickets to see hit-makers Thompson Square in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall. You could also go ahead and buy your tickets to see the husband and wife duo on November 9, not a bad idea as tickets for this show are selling quickly.

Actually, most of DCCA’s upcoming shows for the season opening Sept. 21 are seeing strong ticket sales, and all of those hot tickets will be available at the booth. DCCA’s Artist Series opens Sept. 21, with the energizing Celtic music of step-dancing siblings The Fitzgeralds (Tom, Kerry and Julie Fitzgerald), and continues on Jan. 18 with the old-time country music of rapidly rising stars the Malpass Brothers; performances by The Hit Men, a legendary rock supergroup that performed on all of your favorite rock and roll records, and the classic sounds of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra round out the outstanding season. You can purchase season tickets for the entire Artists Series lineup at the DCCA booth as well, and rejoice in the knowledge that you have secured entry to enjoy all the music at a discount.

Additionally, you can start your Christmas shopping early by purchasing gift tickets to DCCA’s festive holiday concert featuring the inventive harmonies and imaginative humor of famed a cappella quintet VoicePlay on Dec. 14. Also, individual tickets to DCCA’s Family Theatre Series make great stocking stuffers at just $5 each, or for only $12 you could buy a season of delight and treat lucky youngsters to Virginia Rep On Tour’s production of beloved classic The Velveteen Rabbit, Lightwire Theatre’s glow-in-the-dark adventure Dino Light, and Llama Llama Live! from Bay Area Children’s Theatre. While you are there, pick up free bookmarks highlighting the FTS schedule, as well as coupons offering $1 off every ticket purchased to DCCA’s Halloween-season Ghostwalk.

If you want to put off your ticket-buying decisions till later, pick up one of DCCA’s brochures outlining DCCA’s entire 2019-2020 season; in addition to the above offerings, the brochure includes information regarding DCCA’s Arts In Education programming as well as the schedule for delightful and accessible Coffeehouse presentations in a variety of intimate local venues such as Union City’s Arts Depot and the Arcanum Historical Society’s Wayne Trail House, as well as The Bistro Off Broadway, Montage Cafe, and The Coffee Pot in downtown Greenville. You could also decide to become a member of DCCA, essentially helping underwrite all of the events listed above with a donation at a level with which you feel comfortable.

Like the rest of Darke County, DCCA is eagerly awaiting the Great Darke County Fair and hopes that you stop by their booth in the Coliseum. Hope to see ya there!

By Masrilyn Delk Contributing Columnist

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

