See you at the fair

It’s that time of year when we all celebrate The Great Darke County Fair! I have many memories of attending the fair and find it interesting the comments I have heard over the years about how “great” our fair really is in comparison to other county fairs.

For those of you who have never experienced a county fair elsewhere, it really is the best and the biggest around. My husband and I used to live in the Cincinnati area many years ago and we decided to go the Hamilton County Fair (thinking it would be like home); well, it wasn’t anything in comparison, it was much smaller and less attended and very disappointing.

One of the things I love about our fair is that it is well attended and a great place to meet and see old classmates and friends. I also like that many of the vendors are always in the same place and it is a welcome opportunity to view the talents of our youngsters.

For many years, I was involved in the 4-H program and I am very proud of our Jr. Fair and how well Darke County is always represented at the Ohio State Fair. There are many other highlights of the fair that I also enjoy including but not limited to the Band Show at the Grandstand, all the wonderful concerts at the Gazebo, and checking out the exhibits at the Fine Arts building and strolling through the Grange building and 4-H Youth building. I certainly do appreciate all the time and effort that goes into these displays and remember all the hard work the advisers and kids were put through to make a memorial event each year.

Enjoy the last week of summer; it is a great week with the Darke County Fair and then everything turns to fall activities – school, football games, cooler evenings, bonfires, hayrides – how quickly the season will change in the next few weeks.

School will start at Arcanum on August 27. Annual student registration is now online. Registration forms or first day packets as we have called them in the past will be online this year. Parents who have an email listed on file will receive a letter with the directions for registration, which will open on August 22 for parent/guardians to complete. The registration link will be available online at the school’s website page under the forms and links tab. If you do not receive a letter by the 22nd, please call the school to provide an email address for the information to be sent. If you do not have access to complete the online registration, you may stop by the Board of Education to complete the process.

Students who are eligible for district bus transportation this year will be receiving a letter in the mail along with notification of the name of the bus driver, bus number, and approximate pick-up and drop-off times for their student rider(s). If you receive a letter, but your student rider(s) will not be riding the bus this year, please contact transportation supervisor, Kevin Stanley, as soon as possible. If you do not receive a letter, but your student is eligible for transportation, please also contact Kevin Stanley. Rules for Transportation Request Changes are available under the transportation tab. Requests can be completed on-line this year. Mr. Stanley can be reached at kevin_stanley@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us or 692-5274 ext. 1256.

Thank you to the Darke County Foundation and the Furlong Family for your continued generosity to the Arcanum Band! The band awarded a $1,500 grant on August 13.

It’s that time of year to purchase your athletic passes for Trojan Athletics! Passes will be on sale Aug. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Football Ticket Gate and Aug. 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the volleyball game vs. FM in Cafetorium. Go Trojans!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society welcomes you to join in on September 7 at 9 a.m. for the walking tour. They will start the tour with a brief history lesson about our organization and the Louis Deitrich Saloon building as well as the restoration of the house at 123 West Goorge Street. Next they will walk the town, led by Fred Troutwine, to learn about the Designated Historic Sites around town. If these buildings and homes could talk! Tour will be approximately 2 hours long. Scheduled rain date is September 14. Download brochure here http://arcanumhistoricalsociety.org/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/A-Walking-Tour-for-web.pdf. Or pick up from the AWTHS house.

“I see nothing in space as promising as the view from a Ferris wheel.” ~E. B. White

“You don’t really understand human nature unless you know why a child on a merry-go-round will wave at his parents every time around—and why his parents will always wave back.” ~William D. Tammeus

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-1-2.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.