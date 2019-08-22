Art in Blooms a success

The Darke County fair ‘Art in Blooms’ Flower Shows have been outstanding. A special thanks to everyone who made it exceptional!

Our greatest joy is seeing 100-year-old Virginia O’Dell walk through those doors bright and early in the morning. She has enjoyed being a part of the Darke County Association of Garden Clubs flower shows, getting to see the people, and to watch the judges make their decisions.

Participating in our county fair is about having fun, the opportunity to bring out the in artistic designs and to show what horticulture you have in your yard and garden. The competition is not about who wins the rosette, or gets a blue ribbon, it is about learning how your efforts and skills have paid off. Through contests, exhibits, shows and entertainment, there are so many different things to see and do at The Darke County Fair. When people visit the community, they bring economy to the local small businesses. If you talk to many small business owners, they’ll tell you the county fair week is one of the biggest weeks of income stream for their business.

Not only does it bring out the locals, but the county fair also brings families back together who have moved away. They come back because it’s a safe and fun learning environment for all.

The kids love to get their entries in, hanging out on the grounds, feeling free to discover new things and make new friends. It’s fun to watch the excitement in their eyes as they enter their exhibits of new projects and then get to take them home to display in their homes.

Our great-grandchildren have all been in attendance at the fair as they look forward to the fair months in advance.

Our new addition to the fair is Tate Henry. Tate was born last October to Todd and Lindsey (Lockhart) Henry and is taking in his first year at the Great Darke County Fair. He was sitting on the gazebo steps the day we captured a picture with his sister Layna. Layna loves the fair and looks forward to her favorite Apple Cider Slushy at Downing’s tent, introduced to her by her friend Cheryl Wysong.

Tate’s treat was chewing on some dried apples but he’ll get to have favorites in the years to come.

For us the fair is all about our families, the junior garden club members as well as adult members, and friends. Enjoy the last couple days of the fair!

Layna Henry with brother Tate enjoying the Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Garden-Path-IMG_2139-2-.jpg Layna Henry with brother Tate enjoying the Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Charlene-Thornhill-PRINT-2-.jpg