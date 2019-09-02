Arcanum-Butler Schools Library receives generous donation

This year students at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be able to enjoy their library experience even more with the help of a generous donation provided by the family of Marilyn J. (Riegle) Kuhn. The generous donation will provide a new computer, a projector and a license for eBooks in the near future.

The family of Mrs. Kuhn, including Mark and Teresa (Riegle) Weisenbarger and Family, Dan and Sheryl Riegle and Family, Gary and LaJean Riegle and Family, and Cynthia Harbin and Family, presented the donation at the end of the 2018-2019 school year to honor the life of their beloved family member.

Born and raised in the Arcanum area, Marilyn attended school until her sophomore year. Her proudest, personal accomplishment was receiving her GED. She started working for Butler School in 1967 as a teacher’s aide, special reading aide, and ended as the elementary secretary in 1978. She loved and bonded with many students. The high school students affectionately called her “Mom” Riegle. She even became a foster parent to a student and his siblings, proving that she cared for each one of them.

Marilyn’s family shared that she was a strong woman with many obstacles in her life, but she always faced them with a smile. She put family before anything else in life and her love for each of them was undeniable. She attended many school events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The pride she felt for each was amazing. After her death, the family found that she had kept every single newspaper clipping throughout the years with any mention of her family.

The family recalls that she could sit down with anyone to talk for hours, and she always listened intently. She might give advice, but would never judge. Some other words that her family uses to describe her are brave, loving, gracious, devoted, unselfish, sincere, kind, and genuine. She was also the best friend anyone could ask for.

Her family hopes the donation has a lasting effect on the students and teachers of her beloved school district. She would be honored in knowing that her legacy lives on and is making a difference. Although she never needed a spotlight or confirmation of her heart-of-gold, she deserves it.

The school district wishes to thank Marilyn and her family for the generous donation. Marilyn’s life exemplifies the Trojan Way, and the donation will impact the students of Arcanum-Butler for years to come.

Tim Fair, son of Carl and Rhonda Fair and grandson of Helen North of Arcanum has won an Emmy! He won the Emmy for best Editor-Short Form with “Everywhere”. He works for WKRC, Channel 12 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He and his wife, Selena Reder, live in Cincinnati with their son, Dorian. This is the 2nd Emmy win for Tim and his wife, Selena. Tim is a 2001 graduate of Greenville High School.

Arcanum graduate from the class of 2009, Jordan Greve, will serve as the new food service director for Arcanum School District. Jordan has 10 years of experience working in the food industry, most recently as General Manager with AVI Foodsystems. Greve shares, “It is a privilege for me to be able to come back home to a place that was so transformative for me personally and professionally. The food service staff and I are very excited about the upcoming 2019-2020 school year as we begin the crucial task of meeting the nutritional needs of the Arcanum students. I intend on taking our role in the development of the whole student very seriously.”

Jordan received his culinary arts certificate from MVCTC, an associate’s in culinary arts from Sinclair and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Clarks Summit University. Jordan and his wife, Stephanie has two children: Bryson and Naomi. Jordan is the son of Pastor Greg and Terri Greve. Welcome back Jordan!

New teachers this year at Arcanum Schools are: Jordan Greve, food service manager; Roger McEldowney, HS special education; Katherine Burelle, HS guidance counselor; Tammy East, custodian/maintenance; Deanna Monnin, guidance secretary; Deb VanCulin, assistant treasurer; Melissa Hunt, cafeteria, and Amy Protzman, cafeteria. Welcome everyone!

You’ll want to Save the Date for “Christmas in the Village Horse Parade” here in Arcanum on Saturday, December 14, 2019. More details to come soon.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

