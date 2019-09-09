New Madison sporting new tower

The new water tower is visible as you enter town. Thanks to everyone making this improvement happen. It is hard work and lots of hoops to keep a community safe and welcoming.

You can gather as a community this Saturday for the pot pie dinner at the United Methodist Church. You have a choice of chicken or beef. The menu includes mashed potatoes, a vegetable and salad. The dessert table offers every sweet tooth a slice or spoonful of delight.

Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. and you can enjoy the fellowship of others on a fall evening. There will be a freewill offering.

Dorian has galloped and bullied its way out to sea and the devastation is already in the clean up stages. Its aftermath will haunt those affected as it leaves many without resources or hope.

My friend and former Tri-Village teacher, Pat Nelson was on the edge of the ferocious storm in North Carolina. She had sheets of rain and wind and heard of tornadoes in her vicinity. Her home was not damaged and she is going to be a veteran of hurricane preparation in her area.

The School Fair is not far away. This annual appreciation of autumn and harvest is set for Oct. 5. The American Legion and Auxiliary are already preparing for the parade. They need member involvement to continue participation.

The New Madison Public Library is sponsoring a Logo Contest. More information will be given next week. Also, our library is again joining with other libraries across the northern tier of the Miami Valley in the one book, many communities effort. This was successful last year and offers an opportunity for readers dotting the villages and cities of this area to share in a book experience.

More information will follow.

Football is back. This Friday night attraction has seen two games already with a split in the win/loss column. Cheer the team and support the participants. The school is a key to community vitality.