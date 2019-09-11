Things are happening in Darke County

August is a busy month for everybody. Usually, families go on vacations before school starts, there are things to accomplish

before fall, and in Darke County, of course, it is Fair time!

One thing that can be said for an agricultural county like ours; the Darke County Fair is not only the best one, it is very important to all the young 4-H students and their parents. The junior fair is what makes the Great Darke County Fair great. The hard work that goes into the animals and projects the students submit should be recognized.

This effort put in by these students will set the standard for their success in later years. They are learning the meaning of hard work, dedication and sacrifice for a better future.

The Darke County

Commissioners want to thank all of them for their hard work, and

a job very well done.

Of course, because of the fair there is not a lot that goes on in our office. One accomplishment was the contract for the ramps between the hangars at the airport.

Sunesis Corp., the people who did the runway, will start that project hopefully on the week of Sept. 23rd. This is another project 90 percent funded by the FAA. We continue to be thankful for a great relationship with them and ODOT aviation.

In other happenings, JAFE Glass is nearing completion on their new building. Congratulations to Randy and his wife Lisa on the

successful expansions that have been going on at JAFE the last few

years. Midmark’s new research center is moving along in Versailles, as well as some new housing projects in the village.

Versailles is just one of our small villages with projects; New Madison has the new firehouse and water tower, Arcanum is working on a new city building and has a water treatment plant, and looking into more housing, Ansonia is looking into new housing expansion also. Greenville has road and sidewalk projects in the works, as some interest in housing expansion.

Now that school has started, things should be back to normal again. One thing that stays the same is our public sessions. We meet every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in our office at 520 South Broadway, just south of the courthouse (the sign in front says Administration Building). Hope to see you there!

The Darke County Commissioners

