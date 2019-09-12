Hello, September

Got your ticket yet? Arcanum High School’s Homecoming is coming on Oct. 4.

You’ll want to make sure you have your ticket for the Arcanum Alumni Pulled Pork Dinner. All proceeds for this go towards the 2020 Alumni Scholarships. Tickets are on sale at all high school football games, girls’ volleyball games, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sutton’s. The menu is a BBQ pulled pork sandwich with au gratin potatoes, and applesauce for $8. Serving will be at the Arcanum Field House from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the homecoming game, service is for dine-in or take-out. Co-chairpersons for this year’s alumni committee are Sally Sharritts and Carolyn Hollinger.

Hi-T.E.C. Automotive, LTD will celebrate their 25th anniversary in business this Saturday at 7734 Alternate State Route 49 East. Beginning at 9 a.m. they will host a company slide show, demonstrations, 50/50 raffle, vendors, and door prizes. DJ Dan Healy will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will be a Car and Motorcycle Cruise In from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owners Tom and Traci Besecker look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be at the Darke County Fairgrounds, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with other vendors and displays for the train and railroad show. Come check out some unique small town history along with learning about the rails and traction cars. Early town life and transportation.

You’ll want to put this on your calendar – The AWTHS Christmas Bazaar will be held this year on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 this year at 123 W. George St., Arcanum.

Congratulations to Cruizers for their Aug. 31 opening during the annual cruise-in uptown. We all look forward to their full-time opening in the very near future. There is a lot of history in this little restaurant on the corner; in fact, it was my very first job when summer many years ago. In the past it has been called the Korner, Kincaid’s Restaurant, Clark’s, and Main Street Restaurant. There used to be a bus stop right outside the door and Marj Heyduck would stop in for her cup of coffee with the gang on her way to Dayton. It also used to be a hangout at lunchtime for school students when they were allowed to walk down there many years ago and eat lunch.

Do you know how our Public Library started here in Arcanum? In 1904 a local literary organization, The Criterion Club purchased books for their club with the vision and intention of forming a library. In 1910, the Arcanum Public Library Association was formed and by 1911 a location had been found. The Library opened on the second floor above the John Smith Company Store on West George Street. The officers of the association were: J.A. Smith-President, Nelle Eichelberger-Vice President, George T. Riegle-Secretary, and Arabella Sigerfoos-Treasurer. The selected Mr. O.E. Strader as the first library director.

In 1913 the Arcanum School Board appropriated funds for the Arcanum Public Library and appointed seven trustees to serve for terms of seven years. The first Trustees were: C.A. Rosser-

President, Fred Cline-Vice President, Pearl Miller-Secretary, and members Mrs. J.H. Sheperd, J.A. Smith, Mrs. Ernestine Wilkinson, and Rev. A.M. Pence. In 1923 the Arcanum Public Library was classified as a School District Library under state statute and received funds derived from intangible taxes. The Library is still classified as a School District Library, as are most public libraries in the state.

The Library has been housed in a number of locations over the years including the T.D. Smith building, the Baily Motors building, which was also the first public school building, the second floor of the Weisenbarger building, where in 1959 a fire completely destroyed the library. A very generous outpouring of money, books, and materials from the across the community, county and state allowed the Library to continue to serve the community out of borrowed rooms and garages until a permanent location could be secured. Finally in 1963 the Board of Trustees was able to purchase the Ivestor House on North Street to establish a permanent home for the Library. After a year of updates to the historic house the Library was ready for business in 1964.

By the late 1970s, it was obvious that the building could no longer house the growing collection. It was decided to add an addition to the North side of building that would increase shelf space as well as provide work and office space for the staff. The Hanes addition was dedicated October 12, 1980. Through the 1980’s the Library continued to grow and expand services, adding records for circulation as well as a computer for public use.

The Library had again outgrown its space by the early 90’s and it was decided that another larger addition was need and a large two-story addition was added to the North West corner of the building. A groundbreaking was held Aug. 15, 1994, and after a year of construction the new addition was dedicated Sept. 10, 1995. The Library had its Centennial Celebration on the front lawn June 12, 2011, where State Representative Richard Adams and State Senator William Beagle read a proclamation honoring the library’s Centennial from the Ohio House of Representatives. We are very fortunate to have such a nice library in our village.

“September: it was the most beautiful of words, he’d always felt, evoking orange-flowers, swallows, and regret.” ~Alexander Theroux

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-2-.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.