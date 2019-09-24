School fair, garage sales on village calendar

Congratulations to Charlie and Paula Godsey — 2019 grand marshals of the School Fair.

Both are well known in the community and both are graduates of New Madison High School. The School Fair is Saturday, Oct. 5 and the parade will be at 11 a.m.

The couple were married in the Universalist Church where they have spent 53 years working to strengthen the church, including

serving on the board and being caretakers of the building and grounds.

They have one daughter, Deetra, who resides with her husband, Shawn Huntington and children, Shea and Will, near London, Ohio.

Charlie (Chas) is a veteran having served our nation as a four-year member of the United States Air Force and is a Vietnam veteran. He is a 45-year member of the Laroy Farst American Legion Post 245.

He served 25 years at Wright Patterson Air Force Base where he was a federal firefighter. He retired as district chief in January l997.

His service as a firefighter extended to the safety of this small village as he served 39 years with the New Madison Volunteer Fire Department.

With a wave and smile he was well known as the village street commissioner from 2005 to 2007 and in 2018 he became a member of the New Madison Village Council.

Paula became a respiratory therapist helping patients for 43 years at Reid and Wayne Hospitals. She spent time educating the public on respiratory health by working at many health fairs.

Paula was a firebell for 10 years. Busy with family and friends, fishing, bicycling, gardening and traveling, they still have time to serve the community they call home.

Congratulations to both Charlie and Paula!

Don’t forget garage sales on Sept. 26, 27 and 28. You can sell your own items or enjoy moving around the community in search of a treasure or two.

There is an early release from school on the 25th. Students will be out at l:15 p.m.

Enjoy the weather, garage sales and football. It is fall!

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author

