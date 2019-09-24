Arcanum Preservation Society is formed

An organization has been formed to restore the Old Arcanum Town Hall/City Building. This group has choose the name, The Arcanum Preservation Society.

For now they have interim officers so the group can function. There will be more information available after their next meeting on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Old Arcanum Town Hall. Please save the date and plan to join the group and attend. Organizers want the thank all those who have participated to date as they continue to grow, make plans to apply for some grants, and secure private funding to move forward. Thank you to members of the council and Bill Kessler, Arcanum Village Administrator for being a part of the group.

Faith United Methodist Church will host “Broken Ground”, the praise band from the Mt. Blanchard UMC, at 101 East South St., Sunday, Oct. 6. This highly acclaimed Findlay area praise band will be leading the 10 a.m. Worship Service. All are invited to join us for beautiful music, and good fellowship. A carry-in lunch will follow the service

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has several upcoming activities that you will want to put on your calendar. On Saturday, Oct. 5 the building will be open from 9 to 12 for research, tours, and visits. The Baker Group will meet that Saturday as well at 1 p.m. to learn about the early Baker farms in PA and around Brookville, Ohio. AWTHS is looking for fall photos of Arcanum and the surrounding community to be used as cover photos on their Facebook page. On Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Tom Staley will present a program entitled “Old dusty rusty things I’ve seen.” AWTHS is also taking donations for the Christmas Bazaar, if you have any gently-used Christmas items you would like to donate, just leave them on the back porch at the society’s building on West George Street or call Dick Troutwine for pickup of any large items you might have to donate.

SAVE THE DATE – Arcanum Christmas Gala Craft Show will be held on Dec. 7 in the Field House. It will soon be Christmas in Arcanum! Please join us for a day filled with Christmas fun…Breakfast with Santa and shopping from local crafters! For those interested in being a vendor at the craft show at the Field House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, please contact either of the following: Erin Fout: (937) 459-9467 or erin_fout@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us Beth Kessler: (937) 417-5268

Join the Arcanum High School Class of 1999 for a day of socializing, while helping raise money for our class and community. Proceeds will go towards our class events and the Darke County Center for Arts, a local organization that promotes performing and fine arts, while encouraging cultural enrichment by bringing professional performing artists to students in every grade. The Golf Scramble will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 with check-in at 9 a.m., tee-time at 10 a.m. with a Shotgun Start at Beechwood Golf Course, 1476 State Route 501, Arcanum. The format is a four-person scramble at $60 per player; cost includes green fees, cart, lunch, drink tickets, and prizes, etc. Contact arcanumclass1999@gmail.com with questions or your team signup or call Holly Stilz at 937-269-4044.

Put this on your calendar – more details will come soon for the Annual Bean Supper and Halloween parade in downtown Arcanum on Thursday, October 24th.

Be sure to get your ticket before they are sold out for the Pulled Pork dinner prior to the Homecoming game on October 4th. You’ll want to make sure you have your ticket for the Arcanum Alumni Pulled Pork Dinner! All proceeds for this go towards the 2020 Alumni Scholarships. Tickets are on sale at all High School Football games, girls’ volleyball games, and on Saturday’s from 10 to 1 at Sutton’s. The menu is a BBQ Pulled pork sandwich with au gratin potatoes, and applesauce for $8. Serving will be at the Arcanum Field House from 4:30 to 6:30 prior to the homecoming game, service is for dine-in or take-out. Co-chairpersons for this year’s alumni committee are Sally Sharritts and Carolyn Hollinger.

“And then the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep and Autumn was awaked.” ~ Raquel Franco

“By all these lovely tokens, September days are here. With summer’s best of weather and autumn’s best of cheer.” ~ Helen Hunt Jackson