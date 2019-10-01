School parade, homecoming week in New Madison

Small town parades still bring out the lawn chairs and cameras. The New Madison School Fair will be featuring a parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 with the American Legion and the American flag leading the way.

The school’s band, local organizations tossing candy to the children, and a chance to wave to the grand marshals and royal couples has become an autumn tradition.

This year’s theme is “Raising Proud Patriots to Become TRUE Americans.”

The School Fair follows a week of Patriot fun as Homecoming is marked at Tri-Village featuring the weekly football game at 7 p.m. Oct. 4. National Trail will be visiting.

Previous to the game’s kick off, the crowning of royalty takes center stage. The School Fair king and queen will be introduced, followed by the Homecoming king and queen. This begins at 5:45 p.m.

Students will be enjoying a Clash of Classes on Tuesday, Oct. l, at 7 p.m. Admittance is a can of food to be donated to the Harrison Street Baptist

Church food pantry. The students will enjoy the Powder Puff Football game on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. with admittance being a toiletry item.

A parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with a bonfire and pep rally to follow.

After a week of fun and games the Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8-11 p.m.

It is a busy two days in the village and programs of events are available around town.

Start the weekend with a sausage and pancake breakfast at the United Methodist Church. They never stop bringing the pancakes and sausage as long as you want another serving! Hot coffee and juice are served with refills coming to your table.

Enjoy a great breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can meet the junior high cheerleaders who will be assisting in serving.

There are samples of produce and crops to see and entries to checkout in the pumpkin decorating contest. Look over the baked goods and consider an entry of your favorite recipe.

Entries can be brought to the school after 8 a.m. and before judging at 9 a.m.

After the parade enjoy a Ninja obstacle course, scavenger hunt and old-fashioned games. Kids love the mini tractor pull with registration at 2:30 and adults spend the afternoon playing bingo at 2 p.m.

Round out the activities with a junior high dance in the auditorium until 9 p.m. and an elementary dance in the Civic Center until 9 p.m. Sixth-graders are included in the junior high dance.

All of this activity brings along appetites. Food trucks will be on site and desserts are offered in the school cafeteria.

Plan to have fun at home with support for the Patriot football.program

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

