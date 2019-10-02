October activities in full swing

Hello October. Fall is here and that means Brumbaugh’s Fruit and Fun Farm is open on the weekends. Take the family and join in for a hayride, get lost in the Kooky Korn Maze; so many fun things to do. They are open Saturdays from 11-7 and Sundays from 12-7.

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Marching Band. Last Saturday, they placed 1st in Class B/C at the Tipp City Mum Festival Marching Band Contest.

Save the Date. The Arcanum A# Music Boosters will be hosting their 2nd annual Quarter Auction on December 8th. Doors open at 12:30 for lunch and auction preview. Auction begins at 2 p.m. More details to come as we get closer to the event. Great way to win some awesome goodies to keep or to gift this holiday season.

Faith United Methodist Church will host “Broken Ground”, the praise band from the Mt. Blanchard UMC, at 101 East South St., Sunday, Oct. 6. This highly acclaimed Findlay area praise band will be leading the 10 a.m. Worship Service. All are invited to join us for beautiful music, and good fellowship. A carry-in lunch will follow the service

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has several upcoming activities that you will want to put on your calendar. On Saturday, Oct. 5, the building will be open from 9 to 12 for research, tours, and visits. The Baker Group will meet that Saturday as well at 1 p.m. to learn about the early Baker farms in Pennsylvania and around Brookville, Ohio. AWTHS is looking for fall photos of Arcanum and the surrounding community to be used as cover photos on their Facebook page. On Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Tom Staley will present a program entitled “Old dusty, rusty things I’ve seen.”

AWTHS also is taking donations for the Christmas Bazaar, if you have any gently-used Christmas items you would like to donate, just leave them on the back porch at the society’s building on West George Street or call Dick Troutwine for pickup of any large items you might have to donate.

The Arcanum Christmas Gala Craft Show will be held on Dec. 7 in the Field House. It will soon be Christmas in Arcanum. Please join us for a day filled with Christmas fun…Breakfast with Santa and shopping from local crafters. For those interested in being a vendor at the craft show at the Field House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, please contact either of the following: Erin Fout: (937) 459-9467 or erin_fout@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us Beth Kessler: (937) 417-5268

For all you Reds fans, the end of an era occurred last week when Marty Brennaman broadcast his last baseball game in Cincinnati. Seems impossible to believe that it was 45 years ago when he came to Cincinnati to call the games with Joe Nuxhall. The Big Red Machine brought so much joy to my Grandad, my Dad and my husband. I read this evening that many were calling out “This one belongs to Marty” about his last game; so true. Marty, you were one of a kind and like Joe Nuxhall will never be forgotten. I still remember my Dad and Grandad turning down the sound of the TV and turning on a transistor radio to listen to them broadcast the game; or better yet when they attended a game, took along a radio so they could listen to their commentary. Another Hall of Famer has called his last game. Congratulations Marty, enjoy your retirement – you deserve it.

“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” ~Oscar Wilde

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” ~Albert Camus

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author

