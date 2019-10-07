It’s Fall Y’All! It’s time for the unofficial kick-off of fall in Darke County! Enjoy the picturesque surroundings of Bear’s Mill in autumn, as well as French market soups, fresh apple cider and dumplings, fall decor in the Bear’s Mill gift shop, live music, animals from the Darke County Parks and Bruckner Nature Preserve, silent auction, & more! Bear’s Mill will host a Fall Open House on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 starting at 11 a.m. on both days and running to 5 p.m. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville.

Last week was a great week to be a Trojan! It was Homecoming Week at Arcanum-Butler! At the time of this writing Football was 5-0 with a big win over Miami East (first 5-0 start since 2004). The Boys’ Golf Team won the Sectional title (Karson Wright won the individual) and went to Districts for a chance to move on to state. The AHS Marching Band was first overall Class A/B/C this weekend and scored a superior rating to qualify for state. Boys’ and girls’ Cross Country both placed 2nd at the National Trail Invitational on Saturday! The Cheerleaders scored a 1st in cheer and 3rd in dance at the TV Competition! The Volleyball team won both matches to move to the double digit win column for the season. And our junior high teams continue to compete at a high level. The football team moved to 3-1. The 8th grade volleyball team remains unbeaten and 7th grade has double digit wins and only 2 losses. The cross country teams continue to improve and at new PRs. Wow! So proud of our kids! Let’s show our Trojan Spirit in the community! If you have a Trojan sign or flag put it up in your yard!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail historical Society will host Tom Staley, local antique dealer, on November 14 at our next AWTHS program, Old Dusty Rusty Things I Seen at 7 p.m. Tom Staley’s store, Staley’s Antiques And Woodworking, on Sycamore St has been in business for nearly 30 years. He has seen trends over the years in what people are collecting, and has witnessed strange items come and go through his store, as well as prices go up and down. If you have an item you can’t identify, bring it to the program, maybe Tom or someone else in attendance can tell you what it is and what it was used for. Join them to hear Tom’s stories of the odd items he has had at his shop and the interesting people he has met.

October brings all kinds of activities here in town for our community. You’ll want to put the Annual Bean Supper and Halloween Parade and contest on your calendar for Thursday, October 25th. Serving will begin at 4 p.m. with parade and costume contest to follow. Trick or Treat will be held this year on Sunday, October 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The village offices have also announced Branch Pickup dates on Thursday, October 11 and 25th; as well as Large Trash Pickup dates on October 16th and 19th. Hydrant flush dates will be on October 17th and 18th with rain dates of October 25th and 25th.

Volunteers needed – being a volunteer emergency responder is about one thing. It’s not what you look like, what degree you have, or where you come from. It’s about heart. If you’ve got the heart to serve this community in a way that few can, you’ve got everything we need. If you

are ready to learn more,please contact Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine at 937/459-6405 or email him at ktroutwine@woh.rr.com.

Check out the October PEOPLE magazine article about Heather Salazar, President and CEO of Pink Ribbon Girls. Pink Ribbon Girls is located in Tipp City, Ohio and Heather is responsible for setting up this organization and leading it to where it is today. This year alone they have delivered over 82, 000 meals and given 4,000 rides to treatment for cancer patients. Heather is the daughter of Dale and Suzan Printz of Tipp City and the granddaughter of David and Mari Beth Printz of Arcanum.

“Autumn…the year’s last, loveliest smile.” ~John Howard Bryant

“Autumn killed the summer with the softest kiss.” ~unknown

“Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” ~unknown

“Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please.” ~unknown

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

