Levy renewal for Arcanum

On Nov. 5, the Arcanum-Butler Local School District will be asking the voters to approve a 0.75 percent income tax RENEWAL for the next five years. This is not a request for additional money. The 0.75 percent income tax generates over $1,000,000 per year and is necessary to maintain the high level of education students are currently receiving. The money generated from the income tax is for the specific purpose of general operations of the school district. General operating funds can only be used for supplies, staff, support staff, equipment, technology, utilities and all other items required in the general operations of the district.

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District continually aims to provide educational excellence and opportunities for students while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Arcanum-Butler spends over $2,000 less than the state average per student and approximately $1,000 less per student than similar districts. Despite spending less than the state average, students have performed very well academically and have represented the district with Trojan Pride throughout our community! The district continues to offer many opportunities for our students, including quality academic programs, college credit plus coursework, outstanding fine arts programs, various clubs, extra-curricular activities and athletic opportunities.

The Arcanum-Butler School community is a special place to raise a family and district residents have much for which they can be proud. Arcanum – Butler students receive a high quality education that prepares them for future success and offers opportunities to participate outside of the classroom setting. It is that Trojan Community Pride that provides the necessary support for student success. As your superintendent, AHS alumnus, district resident and parent of two Arcanum students, I want to thank you for your continued support.