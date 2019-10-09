A cornucopia of colors

The beast hid beneath the knobs and ridges surrounding it. Yellow tentacles twisted and stretched resting behind shades of green and gold. What was this beast lurking, waiting, capturing my imagination?

Gourd; noun: hard-shelled fruit whose dried shell is used for bowls and other utensils, used ornamentally.

How in the world am I supposed to make a bowl or dried anything out of a 10-legged gourd? Hmm. At a foot across, it doesn’t just blend with the centerpiece. It is the centerpiece. What in the world type of vine did this monster come from anyway? I sense a jolly green giant.

Yes, I saw the legs of this giant gourd snaking out from under the small gourds in the bin. Upon digging down, I found this incredibly wonderful gourd. Being a fan of fall decorations, this rock- mushroom-shell hunter had found the treasure. In fall decorating I use colorful leaves, gourds, pumpkins and Indian corn to blend into a cornucopia of fall delights. I gathered my tools and set to work. Well, I tried to set to work.

What do you do with a gourd that resembles a bunch of bananas run amuck? I tried placing small gourds around it. Had I painted eyes on it, the massive gourd would look like a giant octopus, taking over the gourd patch. Oh, yes, I was proud of this unusual gourd. It was a stand-alone beast that was beyond imagination.

You know, we are each in this bin of peoples of the world. There are treasures in the bin. Every one of us is special. We stand alone in our uniqueness. Let’s make a beautiful centerpiece together. We are all gourdgeous.

The "gourdgeous" 10-legged beast.

By Pamela Loxley Drake A Grandparent’s Voice

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

