Students preparing for upcoming reading test

GREENVILLE — The Third Grade Reading Guarantee (TGRG) is a method to identify students in grades kindergarten through third grade who are behind in reading.

Third grade students at Greenville Elementary will initially take the two-part Ohio Grade 3 English Language Arts test on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. This test is designed to measure whether or not students meet the requirements of the Third Grade Reading Guarantee for promotion to fourth grade.

For the 2019-2020 school year, Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee mandates third grade students meet a minimum passing score of 46 on the assessment.

This cut-score was pre-determined by the Ohio Department of Education, and is one point higher than the required score during the 2018-2019 school year. A second administration of the Ohio Grade 3 English Language Arts assessment will occur in April 2020.

In order to prepare for the upcoming, state-wide, on-line assessment, the third grade students have been receiving 40 minutes of technology/keyboarding instruction a week in addition to their language arts instruction. Additionally, within the classrooms, students are utilizing their iPads for reading of skill level appropriate books, vocabulary remediation, and spelling practice. This also helps students with practicing technology and keyboarding skills.

The third grade population has already had one opportunity to meet the Third Grade Reading Guarantee Promotion Score by taking the reading portion of the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) in September. The questions on the MAP are designed to mimic the types of questions which students will be presented with on the Ohio Grade 3 ELA administration.

A minimum score of 194, again as determined by the Ohio Department of Education, is needed on the reading portion of the MAP assessment in order to be promoted to fourth grade.

This also is a one point increase from the previous school year.

The September MAP results have recently been communicated to parents. A reading improvement and monitoring plan (RIMP) is in the process of being developed for any third grade student who was “not on track” at the beginning of the year as indicated by the MAP measurement. This plan describes to parents what interventions are being utilized to ensure their child’s reading success. Parents are encouraged to contact their third grade child’s language arts instructor with any questions regarding the Third Grade Reading Guarantee requirements, RIMPs, or ways to assist their child with reading.

Greenville Elementary Principal Kitty Davis may be reached by calling 937-548-3185.

