Homecoming Royalty Crowned

Arcanum crowned new royalty at the Homecoming ceremony prior to last week’s game.

The 2019 King and Queen are Cori Ross and Madison Magnani. Serving on this year’s court were seniors Cory Ross, Carson Magnani, Austen Cutarelli, Justin Heltsley, Grant Delk, J.T. Whittaker, Camille Pohl, Ellie Kubik, Audrey Heiser, Andrey Ball, Gracie Garno and Madison Magnani. Junior attendants were Nick Fry and Eva Siculan; sophomore attendants were Brennen Troutwine and Taylor Gray, and freshmen attendants were Garrett Garno and Reece Blinn. The prince and princess were Grant Pohlman and Catie Painting. Theme for the homecoming dance was “Night on the Nile.”

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee wishes to thank the community for their support to their scholarship fund by purchasing tickets to their recent Pulled Pork Dinner. The proceeds from this event will help our students and their futures by allowing the Alumni to keep the Scholarship program going. The committee will meet next on October 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Faith UMC, anyone is welcome to join. Their next project will be a BBQ Chicken Dinner prior to the varsity basketball game on Jan. 24, 2020.

The Arcanum VFW invites you to their Oktoberfest in Arcanum on Saturday, October 26 at 5 p.m. Bring your family and your lawn chairs and join in on some festive fall fun including food trucks Nacho Pig and Creme de la Crème Cakery, specialty fall beers, pumpkin painting, bobbing for apples, face painting, bonfire, and special music by Shannon Clark and the Sugar. Arcanum VFW is located at 311 South Albright in Arcanum.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host Tom Staley on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. as he presents a program entitled “Old dusty rusty things I’ve seen.” AWTHS is also taking donations for the Christmas Bazaar, if you have any gently-used Christmas items you would like to donate, just leave them on the back porch at the society’s building on West George Street or call Dick Troutwine for pickup of any large items you might have to donate.

The Arcanum Christmas Gala Craft Show will be held on Dec. 7 in the Field House. It will soon be Christmas in Arcanum! Please join us for a day filled with Christmas fun…Breakfast with Santa and shopping from local crafters! For those interested in being a vendor at the craft show at the Field House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, please contact either of the following: Erin Fout: (937) 459-9467 or erin_fout@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us Beth Kessler: (937) 417-5268.

Congratulations to the Middle School girls’ volleyball teams! The 8th grade team was undefeated and won the CCC Tournament last weekend. The 7th grade team played very well in tournament action too and were runners-up this season. Way to go, Lady Trojans!

The Arcanum A# Music Boosters will be hosting their 2nd annual Quarter Auction on Dec. 8! Doors open at 12:30 for lunch and auction preview. Auction begins at 2pm. More details to come as we get closer to the event! Great way to win some awesome goodies to keep or to gift this holiday season!

SAVE THE DATE! Abbottsville UMC invites you to their annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9. They will start serving at 3 p.m. They will serve turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade noodles, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls, and bread dressing. Of course, there will be homemade pie and cake for dessert. There is no cost for the dinner but they are accepting a Good Will Offering. Enjoy!

Don’t forget the Annual Bean supper and Halloween parade on Thursday, Oct. 25 and Trick or Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

“Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile.” ~unknown

“If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.” ~Dolly Parton

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

