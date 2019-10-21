Arcanum Schools income tax renewal on ballot

On Nov. 5, the Arcanum-Butler Local School District will be asking voters to approve a 0.75 percent income tax renewal for the next 5 years.

This is not a request for additional money. The 0.75 percent income tax generates more than $1,000,000 per year and is necessary to maintain the high level of education students are currently receiving. The money generated from the income tax is for the specific purpose of general operations of the school district. General operating funds can only be used for supplies, staff, support staff, equipment, technology, utilities and all other items required in the general operations of the district.

The Arcanum Business Association is pleased to announce the featured band for the Oktoberfest in Arcanum on Saturday, Oct. 26, will be local Darke County favorite “Shannon Clark and The Sugar” performing from 7-10 p.m. at the Arcanum VFW. The band plays a mixture of soul, pop, folk, and rock, and love covering classic, familiar songs.

They’re currently working on their second full-length studio album and are playing local, regional, and national shows to support their critically-acclaimed first album, Carry Me. Described by many as “fun, soulful, energetic, and charming,” Shannon Clark and The Sugar is led by the super-talented Shannon Perry Clark, who is a singer/guitarist of the highest level, and can be as soulful as Al Green, and as hard-driving as John Fogerty, all in the same breath; and is somehow able to connect the energy of both genres and many others with power and authority.

Congratulations to both Cross Country Teams (boys and girls) from AHS for qualifying for districts.

The AHS Marching Band is at it again! What an amazing night in Versailles for them – 1st place Class B, Best percussion, Best auxiliary, Class B/C best music, visual and GE, Class B/C Grand Champion, and straight superior ratings to again qualify for State Band Contest. Congratulations Mrs. Marsh and the Arcanum Band!

Kellogg’s Box Tops – physical box tops may be sent in at any time to Arcanum Schools. Since the program is doing away with physical box tops slowly, there will no longer be a school contest. There is an expiration date of Nov. 1 on a lot of them, so please send them in right away. The PTO will be mailing them into the company in the next few weeks. The box top app seems to be going well and they appreciate all of you who have been using it. If you’d rather not use the app and don’t mind sending in your grocery receipts, you may do so. They will scan them into the app for you. Just send them into school in a baggie with PTO marked on it. Thank you for your continued participation! This is such an easy way to earn money for our school.

Arcanum VFW will be sponsoring a 4-Person Snowball Scramble on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Beechwood Golf Course. It will start a noon, check-in at 11:30. Please contact Mike Jackson at 937-621-1963 or the VFW at 937-692-5003 for more information. They are looking for 20 teams this year. Prizes will be awarded to the top four teams.

Do you like to play Euchre? The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites you to join them for their monthly tournaments. On the first and third Fridays every month at 1 p.m. they host Euchre tournaments. Sounds like fun? Go and check it out, they are looking for more players who want to have a good time with good company!

Abbottsville UMC invites you to their annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9. They will start serving at 3 p.m. They will serve turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade noodles, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls, and bread dressing. Of course, there will be homemade pie and cake for dessert. There is no cost for the dinner but they are accepting a Good Will Offering. Enjoy!

Don’t forget the Annual Bean supper and Halloween parade on Thursday, Oct. 25 and Trick or Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” ~ L. M. Montgomery

“October’s poplars are flaming torches lighting the way to winter.” ~ Nova Blair

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

