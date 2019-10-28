A final splash of color

It is certainly a month of color – the gold of corn, the orange of pumpkins and the last glorious spokes of color in my zinnia bed. I had the tallest zinnias I can recall and they are a favorite.

Mums greet visitors coming up drive ways and at our doorways. And the Mother Nature’s splash of fall is just ready for prime time with leaves of yellow, gold and red.

It is the time for bountiful meals and delightful desserts. The United Methodist Church in New Madison will hold its annual Harvest Supper on Nov. 9. The turkey will be tender and the trimmings will be surrounding the dressing on your plate. There are

plenty of desserts to cap off a satisfying dinner. A free-will offering will be taken.

Congratulations to Tim Nealeigh of Greenville for recognition of his artistry.

He was honored with a certificate from the Ohio House of Representatives. Tim is well-known in our area for his teaching at Tri-Village School. He brought creativity to the classroom in motivating students to learn about the larger world around them. He retired in 2003.

He has been presenting his artistry at the Darke County Fair, where his sewing skills have amazed visitors over the past 10 years.

A special birthday recognition took place Saturday at the United Methodist Church. Janice Anderson turned 90 years old. Her family and friends gathered to share this special day. The birthday party was hosted by her children: Mark Anderson, Cathy

Anderson Corn and Brian Anderson. Happy Birthday Janice!

Check out the library’s November schedule. Lots of activities are ready for your participation. From the tiniest patron who enjoys the Littles programming to the seniors who enjoy crafts and favorite authors, it is the place to gather as temperatures

dip and breezes bring out jackets and caps.

Check into schedules for the Tri-Village basketball programs and the weight lifting program. The Patriots football and volleyball teams provided entertainment and excitement.

A tip of the hat to Harley Ketring who was named all conference in the CCC.

He has had an excellent Cross Country year and was a regional qualifier in the state sponsored event…

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

