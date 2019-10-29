Wave downs Butler Aviators

You already know that Halloween takes place on the last day of October, but here’s something you might not know: The word itself literally means “hallowed evening,” and was previously known to early European celebrators as All Hallows’ Eve. All Hallows’ Eve (October 31) and All Saints’ Day (November 1) both paid homage to saints (“hallows” = saints). The name was eventually shortened to “Halloween,” which we know and love to this day.

No matter how old you are or how many times you’ve been around the block, the holiday simply never gets old. The littlest ones get a chance to dress up and go trick-or treating, and parents have an excuse to sip on a boo-zy Halloween cocktail. Happy Halloween!

To readers who are residents of Twin Township, the trustees have placed a levy on the ballot for support to operate and maintain the cemeteries where our found fathers, military leaders and loved ones are laid to rest. The new levy amounts to $.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation. For example, $100,000 market value = $35,000 assessed value = $17.50 increase in taxes. The trustees and fiscal officer ask for a “YES” vote. If you have questions, please contact Wayne Stutz at 937-423-0931, Jerry Snyder at 937-459-0925, Craig VanCulin at 937-423-3004 or Deb Dynes 937-423-1085.

Last week was School Bus Safety Week — Arcanum-Butler added a new bus this year at a cost of $79,000. The district’s 8 buses used daily have an average of 137,000 miles ranging from under 1,000 miles (new bus) to 284K miles. The district’s plan is to purchase a new bus every 2 to 3 years. The district’s mechanic, Rodney Printz, and Transportation Supervisor, Kevin Stanley, do a great job of maintaining the buses to keep them safe. Additionally, each year the buses receive an inspection by the state to make sure they meet the necessary requirements. Thanks for all your efforts Rodney and Kevin!

Grace United Methodist Church, 750 Arcanum-Ithaca Rd., Ithaca, will hold their annual Holiday Craft Bazaar and Luncheon on Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items include crafts, candies and baked goods. Come for lunch and enjoy homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Please plan to attend and bring a friend.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites you to join them for their monthly Euchre tournaments. On the first and third Fridays every month at 1 p.m. they host Euchre tournaments. Sounds like fun? Go and check it out, they are looking for more players who want to have a good time with good company!

Abbottsville UMC invites you to their annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9. They will start serving at 3 p.m. They will serve turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade noodles, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls, and bread dressing. Of course, there will be homemade pie and cake for dessert. There is no cost for the dinner but they are accepting a Good Will Offering. Enjoy!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host Tom Staley on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. as he presents a program entitled “Old dusty rusty things I’ve seen.” AWTHS is also taking donations for the Christmas Bazaar, if you have any gently-used Christmas items you would like to donate, just leave them on the back porch at the society’s building on West George Street or call Dick Troutwine for pickup of any large items you might have to donate.

The Arcanum A# Music Boosters will be hosting their 2nd annual Quarter Auction on Dec. 8! Doors open at 12:30 for lunch and auction preview. Auction begins at 2pm. More details to come as we get closer to the event! Great way to win some awesome goodies to keep or to gift this holiday season!

“When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, ‘Tis near Halloween.” ~author unknown

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

