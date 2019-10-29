We never had a pumpkin patch. Not even sure we had pumpkins. I do not remember ever carving one as a child, thus every Halloween our kids had pumpkins to de-gut and carve.

Time passed and my granddaughters covered in orange goop stood next to the pumpkin their dad was planning to carve. They had a pumpkin patch.

Last week we took the twins to the pumpkin patch to help us pick out our pumpkins. Nolan and Emma looked for the wartiest, most crooked pumpkins and gourds. I was looking for character in mine, while Loren, who is a black and white photographer, wandered around the whitish/blue pumpkins. Seems there were pumpkins for every personality.

We paid a fee to go into the pumpkin patch for our two-hour adventure. The animal pens were visited, horses petted and a big, beautiful bull was captured in photographic form. We went on a hayride, bumping along a well-traveled path. Emma and Nolan then hopped into the barrels for the barrel ride.

As in past years, the hay maze ending with a slide was their favorite, closely followed by a very long wavy slide. Included in the adventure were the bouncy pillow and a jumpy pad. Weird trikes were ridden and cider donuts were consumed. We never had a pumpkin patch.

Jealous? Maybe a little. But, wait a minute!!!! Today we had our weekly family brunch with the kids. We walked in to find them making Christmas lists and listening to Christmas music. Argh!

Oh, and by the way, my sister June just informed me that we did not have pumpkins, because we ate all the blossoms. Happy Halloween, my friends.

By Pamela Loxley-Drake On Neff Road

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

