Music that gets to the heart of everything

Keifer and Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square continue to chronicle their committed relationship in their music; having first attained notice with “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” a song which recounts their love story from the initial smooch through exchanged vows, the duo’s latest album, Masterpiece, includes romantic songs that span the multitude of emotions encountered by couples who spend their lives together. Their material which gets to the heart of who they are as musicians and people strikes a chord in their fans by recounting common experiences and revealing universal truths.

Thompson Square, known for outstanding harmonies and strong song-writing, has earned “Vocal Duo of the Year” awards from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. Darke County Center for the Arts will present Grammy-nominated Thompson Square in concert on Saturday, November 9 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall. This DCCA “Special Event” begins at 8 p.m.

The duo has once again woven their personal life experiences into their music in Masterpiece, beginning with the title track, dedicated to their greatest achievement, their young son Rigney Cooper Thompson. Keifer (on lead vocals) and Shawna (adding harmony) sing “DaVinci’s got his Mona Lisa, And Beethoven’s got his symphonies, But you’re my masterpiece,” expressing a feeling shared by most parents at the birth of their first child.

The entire album mixes country-rock intensity, soulful R & B, and adventurous grooves with the couple’s signature romantic connection and tender, family-focused themes. “A Love Like This” merges rock instrumentation with country storytelling as the couple discusses how “a love like this comes around every once in a lifetime.” Other titles on the new album showcase diverse musical influences, some reflecting the duo’s rock side, others more country-influenced. And one of the tracks,“Good Day,” transports listeners to the islands where the song was composed during a retreat in the Bahamas. “We literally wrote how the day went down in that song, just being by the water. It makes you feel good,” Shawna explained.

Keifer and Shawna moved to Nashville separately in the early 2000s, and met while competing against one another in a local singing competition. As complete unknowns, they formed Thompson Square, and took the country scene by storm with an organic vocal blend that harkened back to the duets of icons like Johnny Cash and June Carter. Now, after winning honors, earning international success, and experiencing the birth of their son during their almost twenty years of marriage, their priorities have realigned; they hope to create a fearless new range of sounds that adhere to the passionate potency for which they are known. Pristine country balladry is joined by sensual R&B, fire-breathing rock, and reggae funk to create music that gets to the heart of everything!

Tickets to the concert by Thompson Square cost $40, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org. If any remain by showtime, tickets will also be available at the door prior to the performance.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_delkcolumnPRINT-2-1-3.jpg

By Marilyn Delk Contributing Columnist

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.