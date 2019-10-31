Creative uses for dental floss

It’s time for a regular dental checkup scheduled every 6 months. Regular dental visits are important because they help keep your teeth and gums healthy. It always feels good after the check up and the cleaning. The Dental Hygienist offers to treat with a new tooth brush, sample tooth paste and dental floss. That little bundle of dental floss can do much more than clean your teeth.

Unwaxed dental floss can cut through soft cheeses, cakes, jelly rolls and other delicate treats. Take a long piece of floss, hold it across the food item, and press down firmly on both sides to get a smooth slice. It’s good to cut hard boiled eggs into thin slices, as well. If you have baked cookies that won’t come off the baking tray, try using dental floss to easily remove cookies from the tray. Unwaxed dental floss can be used in place of twine for trussing up stuffed pork roast, chicken or turkey.

With the Christmas season coming, thread a needle through a long strand of waxed dental floss – use the needle to puncture popcorn or cranberries and slide them along the string. Dental floss threaded through the metal eye on top of an ornament will create a sturdy support for your ornament. Use it to thread together a holiday card display in clothesline fashion.

A few strands of dental floss are helpful in hanging mirrors and other frames as it won’t scratch the walls. Use it for securely hanging home décor, including lanterns, vine topiary balls, sun catchers, wind chimes and more.

It’s a perfect tool in your gardening supplies. It works for tying up delicate seedlings and a plant support for climbing plants such as tomatoes, morning glories, clematis, climbing roses and other vines. It’s a good scaffold for climbing vegetables like cucumbers, beans, squash and peas. Many design floral arrangers carry it in their tool kit as a little extra support to hold line material in place and for heavy flower stems.

If you should run out of fishing line, use dental floss in your fishing rod instead. You can even use floss to remove the skin of fish. If you’re out camping, you can use waxed floss to get a jump start on your next campfire. Just wrap a bit of waxed floss around some of your kindling, place it in your fire pit and light. You will have a roaring fire in no time.

It’s a handy stand-in for string, wire or thread. Dental floss can be used in place of thread to repair small tears in clothing, hem a pair of pants, or replace a button. It’s much stronger than conventional sewing thread which makes it perfect for reattaching coat buttons, jacket buttons and buttons on heavy shirts. In a pinch, it can serve as a substitute for a broken shoelace, or as an in-a-pinch zipper pull.

Who knew a trip to the dentist could leave you with helpful household supplies!

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

