November, December filled with holiday events

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host Tom Staley on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. as he presents a program entitled “Old dusty rusty things I’ve seen.” AWTHS is also taking donations for the Christmas Bazaar, if you have any gently-used Christmas items you would like to donate, just leave them on the back porch at the society’s building on West George Street or call Dick Troutwine for pickup of any large items you might have to donate.

AWTHS invites you to attend their upcoming bazaar on November 29 at 6 p.m. and on the 30th at 9 a.m. They are located at 123 W. George St. in Arcanum. Thank you for your generosity and support. This is our annual fundraiser to help support the local historical society and fund their operations, building, and events of education and preservation. This is “The” event of the year with the best prices and nicest gently-used Christmas decorations that you’ll find. You don’t want to miss it.

The Arcanum Christmas Gala Craft Show will be held on Dec. 7 in the Field House. It will soon be Christmas in Arcanum! Please join us for a day filled with Christmas fun…Breakfast with Santa and shopping from local crafters! For those interested in being a vendor at the craft show at the Field House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, please contact either of the following: Erin Fout: (937) 459-9467 or erin_fout@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us Beth Kessler: (937) 417-5268.

Arcanum VFW Post 4164 welcomes you to join them for a FISH FRY on Saturday, November 9 starting at 5 p.m. The dinner include FISH (all you can eat), baked beans and a baked potato for $8. The VFW is located at 311 S. Albright Street.

Sutton’s Foods in Arcanum announced last Saturday that they will display and sell Roger Snell’s original painting (22×28 acrylic on canvas (framed) entitled “A New Day in Arcanum” with proceeds benefiting efforts to save the iconic Arcanum City Building. Roger Snell is a 1977 graduate of Arcanum High School and now lives in Frankfort, Kentucky. Roger is not only an artist but also an author having written two books in his retirement. Roger retired from the State of Kentucky Agriculture Department. Be sure to stop by the store and check it out! For more information on Roger, check out his website: ROGERSNELL.COM.

The Arcanum Business Association is seeking contestants for the 1st Annual “Little Miss & Mr. Jingle Bell Pageant”. Scheduled for Saturday December 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. the event will be held at Fieldhouse, Arcanum. Contestants will be competing in two age groups: ages 3-5 years old and 6 – 10 years old. Contestants will be judged by a panel of three judges on poise (30 percent), personality (40 percent) and costume (30 percent). The costume theme this year will be Winter Wonderland. Think outside the box and be creative. Check-in will take place at 9 a.m. in the Fieldhouse. Contestants must be pre-registered to participate. Contestants will be able to visit with Santa Claus after participating in the event. Trophies will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd runners-up in each age group. The Little Misses and Little Misters will be awarded a crown, sash and trophy. The top three in each age group are invited to ride in the Christmas Horse Parade at 7 p.m. the same evening, a horse drawn carriage will be provided (one parent per child must ride along). The Arcanum Business Association will also ask your child to participate in the Old-Fashioned Days & the Halloween Parades in 2020 if they are chosen as one of the 2019 Little Miss or Mr. Jingle Bells.

A Cutest Baby Photo Contest will also be held at the pageant. One photo of your little one who is of current age of newborn to 24 months, (size 5×7 or 8×10) can be turned into the pageant staff in the field house between 9-9:30 a.m. on December 14, along with an entry form. Three different awards will be given: Most Photogenic, Cutest Smile, and Most Original. All babies are welcome to participate in the parade of babies (Moms can walk them down the red carpet) in between the two age groups participating in the pageant. All entry forms must be received by December 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. Entries may be emailed to barnailz@yahoo.com or call Amber Rinehart at 937-286-8330 to arrange drop off.

