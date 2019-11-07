Commissioners busy during final quarter

October signals the start of the last quarter of the year. It’s hard to believe there are less than 61 days left in the year 2019.

It seems that Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas seem to get here quicker every year.

The month was fairly normal here in the office. We signed several proclamations, had our monthly C.I.C. meeting at Edison State in Greenville, and the rest was normal county business. Our 10-County luncheon at the Bistro Off Broadway was held on October 4, with Kenny Henning from Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, CCAO Policy Analysts Cheryl Subler, John Leutz, Rachel Massoud and Jon Honeck, along with Kyle Lentz, the Regional Director for Attorney General Dave Yost in attendance. These meetings keep us informed of what is happening in the statehouse, and what problems or concerns other Commissioners have.

These meetings take place every other month and for the past several years, are here in Greenville. We would like to thank Ted Abney and the Bistro for providing a place and great service for Darke County to host this event. (Commissioner’s like coming here for the food, too!).

Other than the normal meetings, Commissioner’s Mike Rhoades and Mike Stegall spent Oct. 23 in Columbus all day, both at different events.

Commissioner Stegall was attending the CCAO Energy Committee meeting. The Energy Committee, of which Commissioner Stegall is president, along with Palmer Energy does group buying for the counties. This gives counties a much better deal on electric and gas purchasing. On the same day, Commissioner Rhoades was attending a meeting at the Governor’s Mansion to discuss the opioid lawsuit that the county is involved with.

The last several weeks the news has been showing different pharmaceutical companies already settling their suits and some declaring bankruptcy. The purpose of the meeting was to insure that the counties, and not the state, receive the settlement money. This is in stark contrast to the tobacco settlement the state used to balance their budget, instead of the counties receiving their share.

Commissioner Rhoades, along with other commissioners from 50 counties, was a strong voice in pleading the counties’ case. The governor also agreed the counties and not the state, should be the recipients of the awarded money, which could be substantial. The next several months should be very interesting to see how this all plays out.

In other happenings, our communities had their trick or treat nights, and we have heard that they all were well attended. Greenville’s was well attended again, with thousands of parents and children downtown all enjoying a very good time.

November and Thanksgiving are upon us already. We in the commissioner’s office want to take the time to wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving with your families and friends. If you have time, try and attend one of our public sessions. We meet every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the commissioner’s office located at 520 South Broadway in Greenville, just south of the courthouse.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

The Darke County Commissioners

Darke County Commissioners, left to right, Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_commissioners-2019-8.jpg Darke County Commissioners, left to right, Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Commissioners Corner

Darke County C9mmissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades may be reached by calling 937-547-7370.

Darke County C9mmissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades may be reached by calling 937-547-7370.