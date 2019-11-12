AHS principal recognized as outstanding administrator

Congratulations to Arcanum High School Principal, Jason Stephan. Jason was chosen by the Science Education Council of Ohio (SECO) to receive the Outstanding Administrator Award and for 2019-2020 for his vision and support of STEM/Science Education. Jason will receive the award at a reception to honor awardees on November 15 at the NSTA Regional Conference.

Thank you, Jason. We are proud to have you lead and serve AHS.

The Arcanum Business Association would like to announce a new Christmas House Decorating Contest in Arcanum to help bring Christmas cheer to the village! The contest is sponsored by Orme’s of Arcanum, SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency, and Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa; prizes are $250 for 1st place, $150 for 2nd place and $100 for 3rd place. The rules to participate are you must live in the Arcanum zip code to participate. To get an application email Jason Blackburn at popscarparts@reagan.com and submit your entry by Sunday, November 30, 2019. All house entries will be photographed by Sami Junkins Photography at night and will be posted by December 1, 2019. The winners will be the entry that gets the most Facebook likes by December 14 at 12 noon. Winners will be announced at the Arcanum Horse Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

You’ll want to put this on your calendar for the upcoming holiday season – Bear’s Mill will host a Candlelight Christmas Walk again this year on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at the historic mill 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road. They invite you to join them for an enchanting evening with luminaries lighting the path through the woods to a roaring fire. You can roast hot dogs and marshmallows and sip hot cocoa while enjoying the festivities. This event is open to the public and is family friendly.

The Arcanum High School Drama Department will present “The Green Bird” on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $6 students and $8 adults. The modern adaptation written by Hillary Depiano features a king that is lost, a queen that is buried alive, and a kingdom in ruins. Next the kingdom must find a new ruler, the comedy features twins Renzo and Barbarina trying unravel the mystery of the green bird in time to save everyone. The wild, chaotic road to “happily ever after” is paved with curses, clowns, demons, enchanted fruit and a statue who keeps losing control of the story he’s narrating. This isn’t your grandma’s comedy! Sounds like a fun time – be sure to check it out and support our students.

Former AHS graduate, Brent Whaley and his family were in a serious car accident last weekend. They have a long road ahead recovery wise. A gift card collection has been established to help them with extra expenses. If you would like to donate they are accepting gas and food cards. Please consider giving if you can, and/or saying some prayers for this family. You can mail your donations to Chief Barry Riley c/o Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 822 Memorial Drive, Lebanon, Ohio 45036.

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society’s yearly Christmas Bazaar with one of a kind treasures will be Friday, Nov. 29 – 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 123 W. George St. All kinds of decorations, gifts, goodies and wardrobe items for one-stop local shopping for a good cause will be offered to help support our local historical society. If you need a stocking stuffer, you’ll be sure to find something at the bazaar! They will also offer for sale four different historic books about Arcanum that might make the perfect gift for that history buff in your family. There will also be door prizes and an in-house raffle and a 50/50 Raffle at the bazaar. It’s one of the biggest and best sales around that you won’t want to miss. Please share and bring a friend.

I found this quote this week and as a musician, specifically a pianist, it means a lot to me, so I just had to share it – “Life is like a piano. White keys are happy moments and black keys are sad moments. But remember both keys are played together to give music.”

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

