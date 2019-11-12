Signs of winter

Breezy and brisk afternoons. Lots of grain being harvested and trucks and wagons are transporting the bounty along rural roadways. It is November in Ohio.

We have lots of wooly worms this year and the pine cones litter the backyard. The squirrels have put their own bounty away with the many walnuts that plunked down in the yard. These are all signs of a cold winter. At least that was always the forecast of my parents when fall weather brought out jackets and scarves. Somehow those lessons of Mother Nature just never go away.

The students at Tri-Village can look forward to the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 27 and 28.

The Patriots close out football with an even record of 5-5. Now it is time for basketball to begin.

The New Madison Public Library is a welcoming place as the chill sets in.

Tuesdays are welcoming to those looking for fellow writers as the Writers Club meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday. Then if you want to read and share your thoughts about the book and author you have a choice of two book clubs. The Page Turners meet the second Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Femme Fatales meet at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.

Coming up on the 15th is Craft and Create. Should be lots of fun with the seasonal themes. The American Legion offers a warm breakfast each week day from 7 to 10 a.m.

You can enjoy Burger Nite on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Karoake with Kris every Saturday at 7 p.m.

And jumping ahead to December a reminder for youngsters to circle the 7th of December. Santa will share breakfast with little ones at the United Methodist Church. Plan ahead.

Enjoy the craft and gift festivals and enjoy pumpkin cookies and apple treats. The holiday season is coming.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3-1-1.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author