The dead flowers are either tossed or set in a cool place to awaken again next spring. Geese have been maneuvering in the sky above, creating that perfect V. Those leaves that have escaped the raking hang on the tree, waiting until we go into the house. Then they fall. Oh, well, great mulch for the yard, and, just maybe, a wind will find them a new home. The irises have crew cuts and lights are waiting to be hung in the trees. Change is in the air.

Even though we have mild weather we decided to begin setting suet cages out for the birds. The squirrel hangs from a branch, working hard to get a little claw through the cage. Birds flit and flutter, covering the cage with their wings. Hummingbird feeders are moved to the porch next to the house. We are dedicated to them, and it seems they like to live in our trees.

The twins already have their Christmas lists started. This year toys are fading away as games, crafts and construction sets make the lists over and over again. Oh, yes, seasons change and so, too, do the ages of children. Christmas music is already on the air, and it all makes me want to bake cookies. There is a feeling of excitement that just naturally permeates all of us. We begin thinking of turkey and cranberries. We need to make decisions about food, gifts, parties, etc. Will we put the tree up the weekend or wait a week? Will we eat the same food we have eaten for the last 60 years or change it up a little? College kids will be home soon with dirty laundry and lazy bones. Traveling for the holidays will begin. And all too soon it will end.

Perhaps this holiday is taking us away from all the worries in the world. Perhaps we are looking forward to escaping for a couple of months. I can think of no place better to get a reprieve than being surrounded by loved ones, delicious food and giggles and hugs. Let the festivities begin!

By Pamela Loxley Drake On Neff Road

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author

