America’s holiday – time to be thankful

Time to be thankful.

We all know it is America’s autumn holiday when we think about appreciation for our blessings as we spend a day, or weekend with attention to the better things of life.

While some individuals are experiencing the downside of life, other individuals seem to have an abundance of blessings. It can be easy to focus on what we don’t have …..but loving families, good friends, a caring community and being an American are shared reasons to break bread together.

It is time to put low carb diets on the shelf and create that steaming dish of dressing. It is time to have pumpkin pie and add the whipped cream. It is potatoes, noodles and cranberry salad. It is time to enjoy dinner and memories.

The Christmas season is slipping right in behind these days of celebrating harvests and relationships. Lights are ready for the switch to turn New Madison’s downtown into evening glow from now through New Year’s. Porches and eaves already are popping in holiday lights. Maybe the early snowfall spurred spirits.

There are some important dates to enjoy as the spirit of the holiday takes control of our calendars.

On Dec. 7, that very special guest comes to town. Santa will be at the New Madison United Methodist Church for breakfast with youngsters. And, he will be listening carefully to wishes on those Christmas lists. Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All community children are welcome!

Open House at the New Madison Public Library is planned for Dec. 10. There will be cookies and punch all day and you are welcome to stop in and share a moment in your busy schedule.

The Volunteer of the Year award will be presented at 5:30 p.m.

The Phyllis Cole Dubbs award is given to the person who exemplifies the importance of volunteers at the library.

The Auxiliary of the Laroy Farst Post 245 will be doing the annual making of cheer baskets for shut ins on Dec. 4. The auxiliary continues to collect personal hygiene items for the VA. This is a good time to consider picking up extras as you shop.

The Tri-Village School is going to continue its program of caring for families with need. This year, Brittani Hampton and Sarah Eley are heading up the project and will be glad to answer questions about the need and about the method for serving Tri-Village families. You can help by sending a check to the school with their names on the envelope or you can call the school with any questions.

Last year they served 11 families, which included 45 children.

Clothing, shoes, food and ‘wish list’ toys are included in the Santa shopping. It takes the whole community to make the holiday a happy time for those who could use some help.

As a part of this campaign for Tri-Village family assistance, the children will have a carnival on Dec. 13 to help add financially. The staff would really appreciate the donation of pies and cakes. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and children enjoy an old-fashioned cake walk among other activities. You can contact the

school about donations of baked goods.

The project will run through Dec. 16 to allow time for the shopping and distribution of Christmas goods.

The school will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a break Nov. 27 through Nov. 29. There will be an early release on Dec. 4 at l:15 p.m.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3-1-2.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

