Be Thankful and have a memorable holiday

With all this talk of the holidays, it seems like the media forgets that Thanksgiving comes first! I have been listening to the radio during my drive back and forth to work this week to Christmas music ALREADY.

Remember to set aside time to be thankful and make the day a memorable one with your family. “What we’re really talking about is a wonderful day set aside on the fourth Thursday of November when no one diets. I mean, why else would they call it Thanksgiving?” ~ Erma Bombeck.

May your Thanksgiving be filled with peace, love, and harmony. I am so thankful for my family; they have been my steadfast rocks for the past four months. It will be different I am told without my spouse, but a time when we can again remember and reminisce about the past. Thank you and God Bless you all.

Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will present their annual Christmas Program on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. This year’s program will include The Christmas Story in music presented by Harmony and a play titled, A Fruitcake Homecoming presented by the Pitsburg COB Players, and featuring Norma Baker as Momma. The evening will conclude with candlelight singing. The public is invited to share in this annual event. The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road.

Are you ready to have Breakfast with the Trojans? A Santa Breakfast and Christmas Gala are planned for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Arcanum High School cafetorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door and all children under the age of 3 will eat for FREE.

The Arcanum Christmas Gala Craft Show will be held on Dec. 7 in the Field House. Please join them for a day filled with Christmas fun…and shopping from local crafters from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 7th Arcanum School Annual Senior Citizen’s Christmas Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the High School Cafetorium. Entertainment will be provided by the Arcanum Music Department and lunch will be served. To make reservations please call 937/692-5174, ext. 1337 by Friday, December 6th. The event is free to all local senior citizens.

The Arcanum A# Boosters will sponsor a Mother & Son Fun Night on Friday, Dec. 13 at the high school from 7 to 9 p.m. This is for all boys aged Pre-K through 5th grade. Organizers are looking for donations from local businesses for this event. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tia O’Brien at tmobriend@gmail.com.

A 2nd annual Quarter Auction will be held by the Arcanum A# Club on Dec. 8 in the field house. Doors open at 12:30 for lunch and auction preview. They will be serving soups, hotdogs, chips, baked goods and drinks for a small fee. You can purchase on of two bid paddles for the auction at the door, $5 gets you a pay-per-view paddle. With this paddle, you’ll pay quarters to raise your bid for a desired item. For $50, you can forgo

the quarters and purchase an All-In Paddle. This ensures you are included in the chance to win each available item; there is no limit to how many items you can win! Auction begins at 2 pm. This is a great way to win some awesome goodies to keep or to gift this holiday season! Many of the A# families and local businesses have generously donated the items for this auction. A full list will be posted right after Thanksgiving. You don’t want to miss this event!

This weekend is the Christmas Bazaar and Open house at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical House. The preview sale is Friday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. and all-day on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the best bazaar around with low prices and lots of beautiful items for sale that support our local historical society. Hope to see you there!

Did you ever wonder when you drive past a building for years and years what it might look like inside? Someone recently asked a member of Abbottsville United Methodist Church that and they thought there were probably many others who have thought to themselves the same thing. They decided it was time to have an Open House and invite anyone who would like to drop in and see their church that is over 125 years old, what its like on the inside! On Sunday, Dec. 8, please come and visit between 2 and 4 p.m. and enjoy a tour, a cup of coffee, and a dessert. You can see what the little church on the hill looks like inside! Pastor Myra Ary and the congregation welcome you to attend!

Remember Historic Bear’s Mill on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3 beginning at 8 a.m. They have set a goal of $5,000 to be matched on this day only. Facebook will match dollar to dollar every donation received for Bear’s <ill on this date. All donations will be matched so they can reach their $10,000 goal. It is the Mission of the Friends of Bear’s Mill to keep the millstones grinding and preserve historic Bear’s Mill, to keep it free and open for all to visit and enjoy. Did you know that they are one of Darke County’s oldest and most beloved sites? Help them to reach their goal and show your love by donating on Dec. 3. (#GivingTuesday) To donate go to their Facebook page “Historic Bear’s Mill’s Fundraiser.” The organization is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information please see guidestar.org.

Additionally, I encourage you all to support Suttons Super-Valu; we are very fortunate to have a hometown owned grocery store in our small town. The Sutton and Urlage families are always there to support our community with donations to our school, scout troops, alumni association, whatever is asked of them. Let’s all show them our support back!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

