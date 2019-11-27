Support your local business – shop local

With all the shopping to prepare for Christmas, I am seeing the Amazon Prime van around town. We are not online shoppers at our house. I realize it’s convenient for lots of people and especially the working force. Some people don’t like to get out in crowds to do their shopping. We have done some shopping on line but find it either not the quality, color or size we thought it would be and it was returned.

I saw a post the other day, “Shop Local cause Amazon won’t sponsor your kid’s ball team.”

In lean times, consumers pinch pennies and eliminate some luxuries. From cutting back on extras to more prudent spending and budgeting, people inject a degree of caution into their financial habits. In such a volatile environment, smaller, local businesses count on your patronage in order to stay afloat; every transaction is precious to them. So when deciding where to spend your hard-earned dollars on tonight’s dinner or a gift for a friend, consider the benefits of turning to local, independently owned businesses within our community.

There are far-reaching advantages to deciding to “shop local.” By supporting local businesses, you are in turn supporting your local economy; significantly more money stays in a community when purchases are made at locally owned rather than nationally owned businesses.

For every $100 you spend at local businesses, $68 will stay in the community. Independent retailers return more than three times as much money per dollar of sales to the community in which they operate than chain competitors. Independent pizza owners and restaurants return more than two times as much money per dollar of sales than national restaurant chains.

Local businesses are owned and operated by our neighbors! They care about and are invested in the well-being of our community and its future. Local businesses are more accountable to their local communities and donate more money to non-profits.

As you go shopping this season, try the menu at a local restaurant for lunch or dinner. Purchase a Christmas present at a local gift or dress shop. Greenville has some of the best dress and boutique shops and if in question of what to get, purchase a gift certificate so they can make their own selection. Make a ‘sparkling’ selection from one of our Jewelers.

Buying local has benefits beyond mere convenience. When you support local business owners, you get a better level of service, as well as helping make your community a better place to live.

Visit a local garden center or hardware store for your lawn and garden needs. Every gardener appreciates some tools, trimmers, gloves, and again, a gift certificate towards their garden in the spring.

Our local meat markets have great fresh selections to help get you through the New Year and have gift certificates. When you buy from local farmers, you have access to fruits and vegetables that you know are chemical free, as well as grass-fed meats, fresh eggs, and dairy from cows that feast on local green grass each day. There are also benefits to eating raw local honeys, which are thought to help battle allergies.

The next time you need to run out for some groceries or do a little shopping, seek out a local business and see what they have to offer! Our local Hometown groceries always keep their shelves stocked!

You could discover some great products and services while helping to build a strong and successful community around you.

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

