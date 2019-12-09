Tomb honored for volunteerism

It takes many people to make a public library as popular and community-oriented as New Madison can claim. Hearts to love it and hands to move it along.

Appreciation for volunteers has become an annual event and this year RoseMary Tomb was given the honor at the library.

During the holiday open house, RoseMary was tapped and applauded. She has been an active member of the Friends of the Library for three years. A retired educator, she now shares her joy of crafts and often donates books and crafting supplies. She helps with the summer reading events.

RoseMary has been a storytime leader at the library, a classroom volunteer and finds time to also volunteer at her church, Cedar Grove.

Thanks RoseMary Tomb!

Remember to provide baked goods for the elementary school’s carnival on the 13th. This is the way children can help children. They enjoy the cake walks and money is used for the adopt-a-family project. The carnival is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call the school for further information.

Consider a donation to help brighten the holiday for a Tri-Village family needing assistance this year. You can donate by contacting Brittani Hampton or Sarah Eley, teachers, who are collecting funds to provide food, toys and clothing for those living in our own neighborhood. Call the school for further information. They will be accepting funds this week.

If you are in the midst of shopping, think local and give gift certificates from community businesses.

Not mentioned last week in the column report on the holiday street lights was the source of income for this project. It is the community birthday calendar that financially supports the effort. Started by the Eta Pi Kappa Sorority, the calendar money was the original source of funding along with donations. When the Sorority closed its books, the few remaining members and other interested community people kept the lighting project connected to selling the calendars.

The winter sports program is underway at Tri-Village. Before leaving the fall sports records here are the award winners:

Volleyball: Maddie Downing, lst team, all CCC and 2nd team, all district; Jadyn Sharp, 2nd team, all CCC; Abbi Lipps, 2nd team, all CCC. Girls Golf: Loraligh Waters, special mention, all CCC, and Andi Bietry, lst team, all CCC.

Boys Golf: Dylan Holsapple, lst team, all CCC; Aiden Collins, honorable mention, all CCC.

Football: Layne Sarver, lst team, all CCC, and lst team all district; Josh Scantland, 2nd team, all CCC, and lst team, all district; Dylan Finkbine, 2nd team, all CCC; lst team, all district; Cody Eyer, honorable mention, all CCC, and lst team, all district; Devin Swick, honorable mention, all CCC, and honorable mention, all district.

Now it is time to check in on winter sports, and it looks like an exciting year for the Patriots.

Enjoy the sounds and sights of the Christmas season and share a cookie

or favorite candy.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

