Commission preparing for new year

The Commissioners hope you all had a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. Except for some wind and a little rain (that we needed in July and August), Thanksgiving and the weekend turned out fairly well. Now, we can all get ready for St. Nick to visit later this month.

This has been a busy month in our office and in the Courthouse. This time of year always means budget time, and we have been meeting with all departments this month. So far, the budgets look decent, and we are cautiously optimistic. We want to congratulate all of our departments for doing a great job in getting the most out of what they have. We have said for a long time that the people working for Darke County are the best around, and their hard work and dedication make things possible. We have just a few more meetings this month and our budget will be set.

One of the outside departments, Developmental Disabilities, has their remodeling project moving forward, and they seem to be on schedule for a grand opening in a couple of months. Congratulations to their board for having a place that will also be a haven for our senior citizens. This has been a long time coming, and will be well worth the wait.

The Courthouse Security Entrance project is moving along. So far, the weather has not been a concern, but we are hoping that the outside work will be done before really bad weather sets in. We have been lucky so far, and we hope this luck will continue. We are still hopeful to be open by the first of the year.

In other county news, Osgood has their five projects moving along, and one of them just recently opened, The Do Good Restaurant and Ministry. This new establishment is at the location of the old Silver Spur Restaurant. This is the work of Karen Homan, who said her inspiration came from the Holy Spirit. Congratulations to Karen and the entire Osgood community for their continued progress.

Along with Osgood, some of our other communities have plans Arcanum, Ansonia, New Madison, and Greenville all have plans for improvements. It is nice to see slow, steady growth throughout the county.

December and Christmas are upon us, and soon the new year will be here filled with new hope and promise. Stop in sometime to one of our public sessions and see what is going on and where your money goes. We meet every Monday and Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s office, just south of the Courthouse. Hope to see you there.

