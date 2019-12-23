A ‘brighter’ Christmas in New Madison

Wow. The holiday is here and children are waiting for the magical moment of Christmas surprises.

Christmas will be much brighter for 22 children at Tri-Village because the community supported the adopt-a- family program. Those children and their families will be presented with gift cards, gas cards, clothing and toys.

If you helped with this program by donating baked goods to the carnival, donations of food or financial assistance then you are blessed.

Thanks to Brittani Hampton and Sarah Eley, elementary teachers, for the work and organization.

Cedar Grove Church is planning to continue the Christmas Eve tradition of lighting luminaries along Payne Road. This trail of light, a tradition started by Gene Hofacker, beckons worshippers on the way to the services at the church with the Solid Brass Quintet scheduled for 10 p.m. and a service for 10:30 p.m.

The New Madison United Methodist Church will have Christmas Eve services with music at 7 p.m.

The Harrison Street Baptist Church is planning a candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

You are invited to attend any of these services.

It’s been a busy holiday for Bill and Jill Moore as they travel to watch not one, not two but three granddaughters performing in the Nutcracker at the Schuster Theatre. What a special way to mark the Christmas season!

If you haven’t planned New Year’s Eve yet, then join the party at the American Legion. Scheduled from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m., Kris Rantz will provide music. Join the fun and bring a favorite party food.

Power lifting is underway and both the boys and girls enjoyed the season opener recently at Northeastern High School in Springfield with 11 other schools.

The girls were fifth and the boys placed third in the event. Tracy Brown is the coach.

Those placing were: Meredith Butsch, Blake Weyant , Dillan Plush, Dylan Holsapple (all first place); CJ Osborne, Collin Marshall, Christian Cantrell, Chance Davis, Emma Hiatt (all second place); Elias McDaniels, Hunter Gillet,

Brianna Lipps (all third place); Foster Brown, James Penny, Nathan Sims, Holly Back (all fourth place).

Enjoy the traditions and share the spirit with family and friends. Merry Christmas!

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3-1-1.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.