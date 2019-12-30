A fresh, new 2020 – Happy New Year

Do you have list of appetizers picked out for your annual New Year’s Eve party? Do you have a list of goals for the coming year? What else is there to do on New Year’s Eve — other than the New Year’s Eve traditions like watching the ball drop and celebrating with either a Euchre tournament or a movie marathon?

Are you considering making a New Year’s Resolution for 2020? I heard this recent quote and thought it sounded appropriate “You are never too old to set a new goal or to dream a new dream.” (unknown author) Have you ever made New Year’s resolutions? Do you generally make resolutions or are you one of those individuals that thinks they are not worth the time?

A fresh new year is once again upon us. It’s the time to be thankful for the blessings of the past year and to take stock of all our achievements. At the same time, New Year 2020 is a chance to start a afresh, to start strong, and yet another chance to do everything you want to do in the new year.

The amazing thing with chances is how we get them every year. So, set positive goals and resolutions. Hang them where you can see them every hour of the new year. And be excited for what you can achieve this 2020.

In the meantime, enjoy the fireworks, the loud and boisterous family dinners, and the quiet intimate meal with your loved one. And don’t forget to let your family and friends know how much you love them and look forward to spending time with them. Life is short, make 2020 a great year!

January plans at The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has the following events: On January 4th their Open House hours are 9 a.m. to 12 Noon; 1 to 4 p.m. Baker’s Family Group Project. On January 9th they will hold their Annual Membership Pizza Night at 6:30 p.m. You are welcome to renew AWTHS Membership or join. They are looking for volunteers in 2020. Don’t forget the historical society building is available for rental for your next family gathering or shower, or other club meeting. Contact Carolyn Furlong for more information. They also have a new website in the works, stay tuned for future details.

The Arcanum-Butler Local School Board appointed Mike Morris as its new Head Softball Coach at the regular Board of Education Meeting held on December 16. Coach Morris takes over the Lady Trojans after long time coach Rick Stone stepped down due to work obligations. Stone led the Trojans to several conference titles including last year when he was also named the CCC Coach of the Year.

Coach Morris takes over a program that has had success, but he too has had his share of success at the helm. Morris has been the head coach at Franklin Monroe since 2013, accumulating over 100 victories, including finishing as District Runner Up several times and District Champions in 2017. Prior to his work as a softball coach, Coach Morris was the head varsity baseball coach at FM, where we won a CCC Championship and District Championship. An Arcanum High School graduate, Morris returns to his alma mater where his coaching career started as an assistant with Coach Randy Baker.

Upon the Board approval, Morris shared, “I would like to thank the Administration at Arcanum for believing in me. I enjoyed my time at Franklin Monroe, but I’m excited for the opportunity to coach at Arcanum. I was fortunate to coach a lot of great players at FM and will never forget them. I am looking forward to coaching the Lady Trojans and to continue building a successful program at Arcanum. Go Trojans!”

“We’re excited to have Coach Morris back in the orange and black! He brings a tremendous amount of experience to our softball program,” said Arcanum Athletic Director, Jason Schondelmyer.

Happy New Year!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author

