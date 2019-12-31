Ripping off the last page

Farewell to the twenty-teens. The time has gone quickly. Hard to believe that we are looking at 2020. The world did not come to an end when the third millennium began. Now we move into our 20th year of that millennium. Time, slow down.

Many are saying good-bye to a year that brought sadness and heartache. And, babies were born, birthdays were had and memories were made. There is a nostalgic feeling that comes over me when Christmas is over, and the new year stares me in the face. I do not need Auld Lang Syne to remind me of the past. It never fails to track me down when January first rolls around.

Since many of us no longer use a paper calendar, we miss that ripping off that last page and turning over a new one. Rather like that turning over the new leaf with the resolutions that are made and, too, disappear over time. Perhaps I am just a little tired as I write this. The tree stands creating that warm glow that I love so much this time of year. It will come down and life will resume as usual.

There is so much symbolism in our holiday lives. Life and death in the tree that has blessed our weeks of celebration. Gifts that we shared that still bring smiles as we go forward with a newness from what we have gained in that giving and receiving. Photographs in our minds recall events we live over and over of children laughing and meals that are the cause of many a resolution. The embracing memories of what Christmas means to us.

May your new year be blessed with good health and happiness that you gain from giving and receiving. May love surround you and freely spread from you to others. May the losses in your lives remain in the dear memories you cherish. Let us all go into the new year with hope for peace and goodwill to every child, woman, man and every earthly creature and plant that lives on this lovely globe. Happy 2020, dear friends.

By Pamela Loxley-Drake A Grandparent’s Voice

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

