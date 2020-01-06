Starting the new year off right

The holidays have been left on the old calendars and we are now filling in those 2020 calendar squares with appointments and plans. It is the start of another year and another chance for our hopes and aspirations.

Resolutions have been made in the rush of a fresh year with opportunity to improve our relations and our health. Time to refresh our minds on bucket lists from finishing tasks around the house to taking trips, short or long, to places we really want to visit, or revisit.

Along with the new year comes the winding down of football and in this household a disappointment with Ohio State losing but with a nod of approval at the Bengal victory in the last game of this long, long season.

It is also tax time. April may be the final date for filing but the work of getting everything ready is underway. Frustration over finding receipts or calculating the final figures may cause many households to forget those New Year resolutions of a more patient and relaxed approach to 2020.

Students are back in classrooms and wrapping up a first semester of academic work. Those sleep-in mornings have drifted away as bells send students scurrying to seats.

The library is adding another book club to serve patrons looking for reading with inspirational themes. The Joyful Reads met on Jan. 9 and plan to meet again Feb. 6 and March 5. To find out more about this time for discussion and sharing, call the library.

The adult winter reading program is underway. It started on Jan. 6 and runs through Feb. 14. Fill out a sheet to indicate your reading selections and when the program winds down there will be a drawing for prizes. It is lots of fun to read when the wind is blowing outside and a blanket feels cozy. Again, check the library for information.

The other book clubs continue to meet with Page Turners at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and Femme Fatales meeting on the third Tuesday monthly 6 p.m.

So as we finish the gift exchanging in the stores and we check out bargains from remaining winter inventory, we drift back to normalcy. Those diets and rigorous work outs may not hold up in the new year but lets try for a little more patience, a little more kindness and a few more smiles to make the 2020 year better. Those self promises are easier to keep and pay big dividends.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

