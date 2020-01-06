It’s a brand New Year and a new decade

A new year, a new decade – say yes to new opportunities and possibilities. Go ahead, make some plans to something new – maybe it’s embracing travel, a new hobby or a major change in your life. Only you can decide how far you let 2020 take you.

Here are a couple of quotes to get you thinking about those new opportunities and new possibilities — “Try new things, meet new people, and look beyond what’s right in front of you. Those are the things to understanding this amazing world we live in.” — Andrew Zimmern. “What the New Year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the New Year.” — Vern McLellan.

Here’s something you’ll want to put on your calendar! Siusan o’Rourke & Zig Zeitler, purveyors of traditional and original Irish music, will perform on February 27, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 123 W. George St. in Arcanum. They deliver arrangements of time-worn songs that make them new favorites. Ballads, upbeat Irish-American songs of the Tin Pan Alley days and original songs written in the Irish tradition are all made memorable in a performance by this amazing duo. In co-junction with Darke County Center for the Arts. See ticket link thru DCCA or Fourman Variety Store on George Street in Arcanum.

If you are an Arcanum grad from the 1970s decade you’ll want to keep the first Saturday of the Darke County Fair open this August. Pam (Shiverdecker) Crawford and I are planning an All 70s reunion again this year to be held at the American Legion in Greenville. More details to come.

Congratulations to the Arcanum JV Boys team for winning the Jet Holiday Tournament this year. They defeated Brookville 49-39. Congrats to Jake Goubeaux for making the All- Tournament Team.

Arcanum Schools Calamity Days Reminder — for the 2019-2020 school year, the Arcanum-Butler Local School District will continue to use calamity days in the event of school cancellations. If the district uses all five (5) calamity days, blizzard bags will again be used. Once all three (3) blizzard bag days are used, the district will utilize make-up days as noted on the district calendar.

The “Blizzard Bags” will be sent home with students in envelopes for students in the elementary near the end of the first semester, or soon after. For MS/HS students, blizzard bags will be made online through Schoology. Parents of MS/HS may request a hard copy version. These will only be used in the event that days are needed. Notice will be given through the OneCall messaging system at the time of the cancellation. To fulfill the instructional requirements for each day, your child will be provided activities or materials to complete. The material will represent an approximate amount of time your child would spend in a classroom for each course/class. Students will have two weeks to complete the work from the date of each missed day and are required to receive a grade for each assignment.

Students who do not complete the necessary assignments are subject to regular classroom discipline for unfinished work and will be marked “unexcused” for that particular day. If you have any questions regarding your child’s blizzard bag, please contact his/her teacher or appropriate building principal. Thank you for your support!

Thank you to Mrs. Heather Wackler, Arcanum Elementary Art teacher and her students for collaborating with the village offices to make ornaments for the large Christmas tree in town. These ornaments were placed on the village tree on Monday, December 16.

Also special thanks to Erin Tegtmeyer and Jill Etherington with the PTO for putting together an amazing Santa Shop for students at the school to purchase gifts for their families. This took a lot of time and effort to make this possible. Thank you to all the volunteers who helped make this possible.

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” ~Oprah Winfrey

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” ~ Steve Jobs

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.