The Malpass Brothers are ‘The Real Deal’

After the Malpass Brothers opened for him at a North Carolina concert, legendary singer Merle Haggard signed the young siblings to his record label, saying “they remind me a lot of myself… when I was young; it’s valuable to me that we cultivate young talent for traditional country music.”

Bluegrass maestro Doyle Lawson saw Christopher and Taylor Malpass perform, and was so impressed that he produced the duo’s 2015 self-titled album, commenting that “Timeless is when the past is the future and the future is the past; the Malpass Brothers’ sound is timeless.”

Their performances on Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry have brought them far-reaching acclaim from audiences around the country and the world. And now, you can see what all the fuss is about. Darke County Center for the Arts will be presenting the Malpass Brothers in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Jan. 18. If you are a fan of traditional country music, you should not miss this performance.

Christopher Malpass says he and his brother play the type of music they do “because it speaks to us, and speaks to the souls of its listeners; for us, traditional country music is the real deal.”

Their songs, old and new, come from the heart, portraying life’s joys, heartaches, problems, and successes with truth and depth. Their classic country voices and blend could have been uncorked from a time capsule; the Malpass Brothers promote the work and music of artists they treasure while creating new music and making their own mark in the lineage of a rich American cultural heritage. Like the music they perform, it doesn’t get any more genuine than Christopher and Taylor Malpass; they, too, are the real deal.

Decked out in suits and neck scarves, the band’s appearance matches their sound. “We do dress up,” Christopher explained. “We feel like people deserve to see somebody that looks nice, so you shouldn’t dress like you’ve been changing oil.” The brother’s sincere and honest approach to the music they love enhances their smooth vocal blend and skillful musicianship, while their camaraderie and on-stage quips energize and engage audiences of all ages.

“Our goal is to see this music be revived, to help ensure it doesn’t fade away,” stated Christopher. “It is so encouraging to have young people come to our shows with a new interest in our old music; being able to introduce what we love to another generation feels like a great accomplishment for us,” he concluded.

The Malpass Brothers are authentic purveyors of traditional pure country music, from honky-tonk classics to Louvin Brothers standards to old-time gospel. After hearing the Malpass Brothers, one reviewer recalled that George Jones once recorded a song called “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes,” which wondered if great country singers would come along in the future to take the place of great old ones, and then proclaimed “George, maybe your prayer’s been answered.”

Tickets for the Malpass Brothers’ concert are $25 and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org, and if all goes well with the new system being implemented by DCCA’s on-line ticket source, at DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org. The show starts at 8 p.m.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_delkcolumnPRINT-2-1-1.jpg

By Marilyn Delk Contributing Columnist

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.