The final demise of Iran

How will the current saber-rattling between the United States and Iran end? Time will tell. How will Iran come to an end? The Bible tells us.

Persia is mentioned by name in the Bible 29 times. Persia changed its name to Iran in March of 1935. Whenever you read about Persia in the Scriptures, you are reading about the land of modern-day Iran.

One of the Bible’s most fascinating prophecies involves Persia, King Cyrus of Persia, to be exact. The Bible usually does not mention names in prophecy. Examples – we know there will be an Antichrist, but we do not know his name. Prophecy told us there would be a forerunner to Christ, but we did not know his name would be John the Baptist. However, in the case of King Cyrus, the prophet Isaiah told us of Cyrus, by name, 200 years before his birth (Isaiah 44:28; 45:1).

The Bible also prophecies the end of Iran (Persia).

Ezekiel chapters 38-39 describes an invasion of Israel. This attack is a massive coalition of nations intent on destroying Israel. The countries involved are (Biblical name in parenthesis):

Russia (Magog), Iran (Persia), several of the smaller former Soviet states (Meshech and Tubal), Ukraine (Gomer), Turkey (Togarmah), Ethiopia, and Libya.

Biblical scholars disagree on the timing of the invasion. I believe the battle takes place during the sixth seal during the Tribulation, as described in the book of Revelation. I hold this opinion for several reasons: The language describing the result in both passages is very similar

(Compare Ezekiel 38:20-22 with Revelation 6:12-17). Israel is at rest, not in a state of constant fear of their enemies (Ezekiel 38:10-12). Since its recreation in 1948, Israel has not had a minute rest from the fear and threat of attack. However, the Bible prophecies Israel will make a treaty with the Antichrist for protection (Isaiah 28:15). Therefore, Israel may be sighing in peaceful relief for the first time in its history during the early days of the Tribulation.

Another interesting fact about this battle is, if you look at a map, there is no mention of the nations bordering Israel – Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt. All those nations would need to be traveled through for this massive invasion party to reach its intended target. Under the current political climate, at least Lebanon and Syria would be yelling, “Wait for me!” as the invading hoards come marching through their lands.

Another Biblical prophecy involving an attack on Israel may be the explanation for the omissions of Israel’s neighbors in the Ezekiel attack. Psalm 83 has Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and the area of Gaza (Egypt is excluded), rising for the purpose to “cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.”

This column is about Iran, so I do not want to spend a lot of time on Psalm 83, but the result of the battle in Psalms is devastation. Not only of the invaders but also of Israel. Israel will win, but it will be severely crippled. The actions described in Psalm 83 could be the catalyst that brings Israel, the Antichrist, and the nations of the world to the negotiating table, bringing about the treaty mentioned above and the feeling of security for Israel.

Let us return to the details of the Ezekiel invasion and the destruction of Iran.

Ezekiel 38:9 talks about the invaders ascending like a storm and covering the land like a cloud. The number of troops must be overwhelming.

Ezekiel 38:13 refers to the “young lions.” Some people believe this to be a Biblical mention of the United States. There is not enough evidence to be definitive on the American connection. Still, the young lions, along with others, try to stop the attack with negotiations but are unsuccessful.

During the invasion, there is a worldwide earthquake. While the mountains are crumbling around them, confusion and fear cause the armies to turn upon themselves (Ezekiel 38:20-21). God also sends giant hailstones mingled with fire and brimstone from the sky (Ezekiel 38:22).

Eighty-four percent of Russia’s army dies on the battlefield. One can safely assume the casualty numbers for Iran would be comparable – astronomically high (Ezekiel 39:1-5).

It will take seven months to bury the dead and seven years to clean up the mess (Ezekiel 39:9,12-13).

None of the invading nations are part of the Bible prophecy timeline after the events of Ezekiel.

In their grand attempt to destroy Israel once and for all, God kills the army of Iran in the mountains of Israel using an earthquake, fire, and massive hailstones.

Ezekiel 39:7, “So will I make my holy name known in the midst of my people Israel; and I will not let them pollute my holy name any more: and the heathen shall know that I am the LORD, the Holy One in Israel.”

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County Indiana. Email: preacherspoint@gmail.com. Website: www.preacherjohnson.com. E-book: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TUJTV2A If you email, inform me where you have seen Preacher’s Point. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

