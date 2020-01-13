Plenty to do in New Madison

As this column is written, the rain is falling and the family dog isn’t too happy with the current weather. But living in this area means that tomorrow could bring surprisingly warm temperatures or maybe an ice storm! Maybe that is why the weather programming is so popular in this area.

Regardless of the weather conditions, it is time to join in the adult winter reading program at the New Madison Public Library. It continues through Feb. 14. (Maybe a nice romance story will fit the Valentine’s Day observance!)

Choose your personal read material and then fill out the paper to enter the drawing. It is a good time to have an objective in reading and get to that stack of books or mental list of reading material. And it certainly is a pleasant way to escape the winter doldrums.

Lego lovers can enjoy challenges on the fourth Tuesday and the smallest of patrons, our infants and toddlers, can enjoy Littles @ the Library every Thursday morning. Lots of movement and music keeps tiny tykes involved.

The American Legion breakfast is going strong with the advent of 2020. You can catch up on town news and share an opinion as you enjoy coffee and a breakfast

selection.

Breakfast begins early for those preparing for the work day. Serving starts at 7 and continues through 10 a.m.

Euchre is open to the public. Enjoy the card games at 7 p.m. on Fridays. The Legion started last week end with this popular activity on the agenda. Burgers and fries are still available on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and karaoke continues every Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m.

Enjoy these activities for the community hosted by the American Legion.

Local basketball is a big attraction this year at Tri-Village as the Lady Patriots continue to win and the boys team is improving with every game. Support the

youngsters and enjoy the action with a little yelling and cheering — as good sports, of course.

An update on the auto accident involving Rev. David Richey of the United Methodist Church. He is improving from the bumps and bruises and the community wishes him well.

Watch for a special book signing in the near future when a local graduate returns to New Madison. Jim Warvell, a 1954 New Madison graduate, has written”It’s Been A Wild Ride.” This is an account of rodeo adventures in our country as well as Asia, South America and Europe. He enjoyed the rodeo life with his wife and two daughters.

Enjoy the weather, whatever it is today.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

