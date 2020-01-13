Honoring our school board members

Thank you to our school board members. School board members exemplify local citizen control and decision-making in education. They volunteer hundreds of hours and an immeasurable amount of energy to ensure that our schools are providing the best education possible for the children of our community.

January is our opportunity to show them our appreciation during School Board Recognition Month.

School board members are citizens whose decisions affect our children — what they learn, who will teach them and what kinds of facilities house their classrooms. These are men and women elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for our public schools. They represent you, and they take this responsibility seriously by attending lengthy — sometimes challenging — meetings, conferences and institutes where they broaden their knowledge about education; during numerous conversations about the schools; and sessions before the Ohio General Assembly.

Our school board is one of more than 700 such boards across the state. These boards enable us to have local control of public schools, meaning that decisions on school programming are made by local, elected representatives who understand the community’s unique problems, values, culture and circumstances.

With the advice and counsel of the educational professionals they hire, our school board has an impact on virtually every aspect of our schools. It’s a huge responsibility and one that should not be taken lightly. Too often we neglect to recognize the dedication and hard work of these men and women who represent us. The staff and students of our school district are asking all local citizens to take a moment to tell a school board member “thanks for caring about our children’s education.”

So, thank you to Arcanum Board of Education Members: Beverly Delk, Ed Everman ([resident), Eric Moore, Kelly Norris (vice president), and Mark Trask. These dedicated men and women make it possible for local citizens to have a say about education in our communities.

Let’s salute the public servants of our school district whose dedication and civic responsibility make local control of public schools in our community possible. Thank you to them for their vision and voice to help shape a better tomorrow.

Be sure to get your ticket for the upcoming Arcanum Alumni Association’s Barbeque Chicken Dinner at the high school on Jan. 24. Tickets are $8 each and are available for carry-out or eat-in at the cafetorium before the boys’ basketball game versus Mississinawa. Last day to buy tickets is this Friday, Jan. 24. Tickets are on-sale at all basketball games or call me direct at 937/423-3763 and I’ll get tickets reserved for you and make them available for pickup.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Arcanum Alumni Scholarship Fund. This is one of the organization’s major fundraisers so let’s show it our full support. I especially love the idea of carry-out if you can’t attend the game or have other plans for that evening. You can always refrigerate it over night and have it for Sunday dinner!

Congratulations to the AHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductees who were honored last weekend at the halftime of the boys basketball game. Congratulations to the 2019-2020 Inductees: Carl “Bud” Gray – Class of 1946 (basketball, baseball, track), Elihue Couch III – Class of 1982 (football, track) and Andrew Bryant – Class of 2000 (golf).

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

