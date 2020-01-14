Superintendent gives school district update

GREENVILLE — Superintendent Doug Fries Greenville City Schools has had a great first semester of the 2019-2020 school year, both academically and with extracurricular activities.

Thanks to the hard work of our students and staff and the support of our parents and community, the first semester is nearing the end and has been very educational and productive.

Students returned from Winter Break this year on Monday, Jan. 6, . There will be no school on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20, and the first semester ends on Friday, Jan. 17. There will also be a staff workday on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with no school for students.

The K-8 complex continues to function with all bus drop off and pickups from the rear of the building and all parent drop off and pick-ups from the front of the building. We continue to appreciate everyone slowing down on Ohio Street and Main Street in the school zone to allow for a safe traffic flow. Please maintain this slow traffic movement to assist with safety in all the school parking lots as well. We have been fortunate, thus far this school year, to have used few calamity days. We are again operating on days, not hours, for our school year requirements. Thus, we have three calamity days available to use before implementing any make-up days.

The established make up days for this school year, if needed, are Feb. 17, May 28, 29, June 1 and 2nd . Feb. 17 would only be used if six days were missed before that day. As we enter the coldest of the winter season, I encourage everyone to dress for the weather, particularly at bus stops, with heavy coats, hats, scarves and gloves. We try hard to arrive on scheduled times at bus stops, but weather conditions sometimes dictate being a little behind to maintain safety.

I encourage all student drivers to take their time driving to and from school and in and around parking lots of the school throughout the winter season. We will try to communicate school delays and cancellations by One Call, Channel 5, on our Facebook page, Dayton television stations, the local Tiger radio station, as well as putting on our website.

For the fifth straight year, our district has successfully implemented the College Credit Plus Program at the High school. This program continues to benefit our students by allowing them to receive college credit while in high school. We have more than 130 students taking advantage of this program. Also, at the High School, we have implemented for the fourth year MAP testing in grades 9 and 10. This is testing done three times during the year to measure student progress and help assist us in where students will perform on their end of course assessments.

The high school is working hard to meet required curriculum standards to prepare students for these end-of-course exams.

At the elementary and middle school level, we have advanced our one to one iPad technology program through the eighth grade for the second year. All students K-8 are working with one to one technology initiative, as well as, the ESpark curriculum K-6. The district continues to use the Measurement of Academic Progress (MAP) testing in the K-8. Again, the MAP test is a close measure on our student performance for end of year required state assessments. The K-8 is in their second testing window right now through the first week of February.

Special congratulations to our 49 high school juniors and seniors who were inducted into National Honor Society at Greenville High School on Nov. 26. This was a wonderful Tap Assembly coordinated by advisers, Amber Warner and Dara Buchy. I salute all our new inductees for their commitment to scholarship, leadership, service and character. I also thank their parents and grandparents for the guidance they provide these students.

The district would like to recognize the following highlights from the first semester 2019-2020:

• The following students for receiving perfect scores on the spring 2019 Ohio Achievement Test and their instructing teachers: Third Grade Test (Math) – Mr. Westfall Leah Force Lane Francis Lucy Gettinger Luke Harter Fourth Grade Test (Math) – Mr. Westfall Shane Eikenbery Roman Swisher Fourth Grade Test (Math) – Ms. Duncan Tessa Leensvaart Fifth Grade Test (Math) – Ms. Byram Adrian Miller-Castano Sixth Grade Test (Math) – Ms. Kissinger Trinity Bowling Rebekah Bunch Gabriella Stebbins Braeden Wills

• Nicholas Colby for being selected for the Ohio Music Educators Association All-State Choir this year. Natalie Milligan was also selected as an alternate for All-State Choir. Congratulations to Adviser Chelsea Whirledge as well.

• Jacob Maher, and Adviser Dara Buchy for being elected as State of Ohio Parliamentarian for Business Professionals of America along with Aaron Matthew his campaign manager. • Regional Qualifiers in Cross Country and Coach Lind: Isabelle Rammel Riley Emerick

• Kenna Jenkinson as Girls Golf MVL Athlete of the Year

• Girls Golf Team and Coach Haines for completing their regular season as Co-MVL Champions and qualifying for the OHSAA Division 1 District Golf Tournament.

• Boys Golf Team and Coach Stickel for qualifying for the OHSAA Division 1 District Golf Tournament.

• Varsity Cheerleaders for achieving 1st place at the MVL Cheerleading Competition along with Coach Paul and Coordinator Tiffany Labig.

• Middle School Cheerleaders (7th & 8th Grade), Coach Hope Byrum, and Coordinator Tiffany Labig for placing MVL 1st Place at Competition.

• Lady Wave Tennis Team and Coach Koontz on finishing 2nd in the league at the MVL Tournament.

We again had some wonderful school performances by our band, orchestra, jazz scene and choirs of many grade levels before leaving for our Winter break. I commend our students and directors and their assistants for their dedication to these performances. The programs were each well done. Thank you also to the community for your outstanding support and attendance at these events.

At our Jan. 9 Board of Education Organizational Meeting Mark Libert was elected board president for 2020. Krista Stump was elected vice president.

The board established the regular meeting night for board meetings as the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Our board of education has added some additional guiding principles to go with the new Vision and Mission Statement for the district. We thank them for their dedication to this process. The updated version can be seen on our web site www.greenville.k12.oh.us.

Our high school remains open to the community for walking in the evening through March 25. It is open Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. on days we have school. Adult community members should sign in and out at the front doors. Also, the outside track facility will re-open again on March 1, as well.

A message for students and staff: As we are in the flu season please stay home if you have a fever or flu-like symptoms. Make sure the fever is gone for 24 hours before returning to school. Everyone should practice excellent handwashing ongoing and use proper etiquette when coughing. This should assist us in reducing the flu virus at school and improve overall attendance. In closing, let me again thank our entire community for your ongoing support of the Greenville School District.

I invite all community members, parents, grandparents to continue to be an active part of our school district. Please feel free to attend as many student activities as your schedule allows. The students, staff and administration appreciate your support.

Everyone is always welcome to call me at 937-548-3185 or email me at dfries@gcswave.com if you have any questions about our school district or school activities. I hope you all had a wonderful Winter break. Best wishes in the New Year and good luck to our students in the second semester.

By Doug Fries Greenville City Schools Superintendent

Reach Greenville City Schools’ Superintendent Doug Fries at 937-548-3185 or email at dfries@gcswave.com

