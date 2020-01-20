‘This and that’ happening in Arcanum

Looking for something to do this weekend? How about a family trip to visit the Ark? In an effort to persuade more families to visit, the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Northern Kentucky (Williamstown) is offering free admission for children 10 and under in 2020.

Both the Ark Encounter and the museum features “instructive high-tech exhibits, state-of-the-art videos, and an ever-expanding zoo” for all ages to experience and enjoy. Check out their website for more information: https://arkencounter.com/. Their winter hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host the Siusan O’Rourke & Zig Zeitler Coffeehouse service on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at 123 West George St. They are purveyors of traditional and original Irish music, they deliver arrangements of time-worn songs that make them new favorites. Ballads, upbeat Irish-American songs of the Tin Pan Alley days and original songs written in the Irish tradition are all made memorable in a performance by this amazing duo. This concert series is in co-junction with Darke County Center for the Arts. Tickets are available from the DCCA (https://www.darkecountyarts.org/CoffeeHouse/index.php) or Fourman’s Variety Store on George Street in Arcanum.

Governor Mike DeWine has recognized January 2020 as School Board Recognition Month. Last week, we honored the Arcanum board, this week let’s give a shout-out to the members of the Franklin-Monroe Local School Board. Serving on FM’s school board are President Scott Myers, Vice-President Claudette Diceanu, Amanda Brumbaugh, Alexander Staton, and Teresa Wolf. Many thanks to each of these volunteers for being active in our local community and sharing your talents and contributions to make our schools better.

The Arcanum Public Library invites you to join them on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. as Colleen McKnight from A Soothing Touch Massage in Versailles gives an introduction to massage therapy and CBD oil products. APL is located at 101 W. North Street in Arcanum.

Historic Bear’s Mill has new hours this winter that are in effect until April 1 – they will be closed Monday through Wednesday but will be open Thursday through Saturday 11 to 5 and Sunday 1 to 5. The mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Rd. A historical landmark, the mill is managed by a nonprofit organization, The Friends of Bear’s Mill. Built in 1849, the mill is one of a few remaining operating water-powered Buhrstone grinding flour mills open in Ohio today. The mission of The Friends of Bear’s Mill is to provide a rich cultural experience and community-oriented events including educational tours, demonstrations and nature walks, while preserving the Mill’s historical significance and natural beauty. As caretakers of Bear’s Mill, they will continue to explore the possibilities of this unique property while maintaining its historical significance and physical needs. The Friends of Bear’s Mill have devoted countless volunteer hours to keeping the Mill open by overseeing Mill Store & Gallery sales and by encouraging tax-deductible donations from the public. More than half of the Mill’s funding comes from individual contributions to the Mill’s non-profit organization.

Forty Days-Forty Items – On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26 we will begin the first day of Lent; I have a challenge for you! Each day of lent, remove one item from your closet that you no longer wear or need and put it in a trash bag. At the end of 40 days, donate these items to a place that can share , with someone who can really use them! Lent is a Christian annual period that starts on Ash Wednesday and lasts 40 days (not including Sundays) representing the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness. Lent ends on Maundy Thursday.

Coming this Friday night at the boys basketball game will be the first Annual Alumni Cheerleading Event performance at halftime between the JV and varsity games. The cheerleader fun day is for any Arcanum High School cheerleader and girls aged preschool through 5th grade. The fun day was held on Saturday, Jan. 18 and then they will perform on Friday, the 24. This event is also a fundraiser for our high school cheerleaders. What a fun event for everyone! Thank cheerleading coach, Lauren Brandenburg for putting this event together!

COMING Aug. 22, 2020 — Arcanum High School All 70s Reunion! Yes, It will be at the American Legion on North Ohio Street in Greenville on the first Saturday of the Darke County Fair at 7 p.m. More details to come as they are made available! Can’t wait to see you all!

Save the Date – Arcanum Alumni Homecoming (a.k.a. 0Arcanum Alumni Banquet) will be held on April 18, 2020 in the school cafetorium. You’ll want to put the date on your calendar so you can plan to attend this annual event. This year’s honored classes will be the Class of 1945 – 75-year class, Class of 1970 – 50-year class. Class of 1995 – 25-year class, and the senior class of 2020. Earlier in the afternoon, the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is again planning to open their doors for those alumni who might like to visit and explore the artifacts and materials they have on hand. This event is generally attended by over 250 AHS alumni that come from all over the United States.

“Twenty years from now you will be disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” ~Mark Twain

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-1-2.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.