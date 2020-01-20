New Madison grad, rodeo star plans visit

A local author has been scheduled for his homecoming and a book signing appearance.

Jim Warvell, former resident and New Madison graduate, has written an autobiography of his life as a professional rodeo star. He will be at the New Madison Public Library at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

A graduate in 1954, he and his family performed all over the world. His wife, Jan, jumping a white horse over a convertible with no bridle or saddle is pictured on the front cover of the book. They appeared at Madison Square Garden, the World’s Affair in Montreal and a presidential performance.

The show drew audiences in Asia, Europe and South America. The daughters, Toni and Sonna, followed in the family footsteps and entertained with their parents. Sonna is currently performing with Disney in Paris, France.

Both Jan (deceased) and Jim are in the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. If you recall Jim’s youth in New Madison, make a note of his appearance and visit.

Tri-Village yearbooks are on sale. To secure a copy of this year’s special moments and school events, call the school or check with Mrs. Bingham.

Remember the newest book club at New Madison Public Library.

Joyful Reads meets at l p.m. Feb. 6 and March 5. If you are interested in sharing books of inspiration then join this group.

The New Madison Public Library has a new logo design. After running a contest to find local talent, Ronda Weiss was selected as the winning entry. Weiss is the mother of three and she home schools, using the library resources on a regular basis. She has a degree in graphic design and has put her talents to work.

It looks like winter is going to send chills. It seemed like we were dodging a lot of the national storm picture. But it is only mid-January so button up and find those gloves and scarves.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3-1-1.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.