Butsch wins Bee; booksigning planned in New Madison

Spell it WOW -and spell it CONGRATULATIONS! We have a winner. Mekedes Butsch is the Darke County Spelling Bee champ. Our Tri-Village student was the 2020 champ with the word “fiery.”

The event was held Thursday when the sixth-grade student competed and alified for state competition. The ”bee” included elementary, middle school and junior high students. Tri-Village was also represented by Lydia Ayette, junior high. Grace Bergman and Leana Metzcar of Tri-Village participated in a team bowl competition. Congratulations to all Patriot participants.

Remember there will be a book signing at the New Madison

Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 30. Former resident and author, Jim

Warvell will be town at 5 p.m. His book traces the events and adventures of a New Madison youth ending up in Texas doing stunt rides at rodeos.

This led to worldwide shows

His book, “It’s Been A Wild Ride,” will be available. Warvell is a l953 graduate and would welcome former friends and classmates.

We wrap up January and think groundhogs and hearts – well not together.

Here is hoping that regardless of shadows we will be at the halfway point in gloomy days. Sunshine is welcome every day!

And hearts can be displayed on Valentine’s Day. The American Legion will again help out those wanting to show their lovewith a Sweetheart Supper. Promise it on the 14th and draw a heart around the 22nd on your calendar. That is the day Danny Stockton and Skip Hoover go to work in the kitchen preparing swiss steak with homemade gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans. The menu includes apple sauce and bread and butter. It is an $8 meal and carry out is available too. The number is 996-0095.

Don’t forget the winter reading program at the library. It also wraps up on Valentine’s day. Read material from books and magazines. Prizes are awarded in a drawing and you win by learning new authors or finding interesting articles. All the “rules” and “prize possibilities” are at the library with staff to help you out. This is a good way to brighten those dreary days that the groundhog may signal with shadows.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3-2-1-1.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

