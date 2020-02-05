The art of planning ahead

Darke County Center for the Arts’ Executive Director Andrea Jordan knew that she’d have a hectic schedule to begin the New Year, as DCCA’s program schedule in January was overflowing, beginning with a Coffeehouse Series performance on January 9 by guitarist Jim McCutcheon who was also providing an Arts In Education residency, closely followed on January 17 by perennially popular DCCA fundraiser “Taste of Wine and Jazz,” which immediately preceded DCCA’s Artists Series presentation of traditional country stars the Malpass Brothers on January 18 which was immediately followed on January 19 by the second of DCCA’s Family Theatre Series shows, Lightwire Theatre’s glow-in-the-dark extravaganza Dino-Light.

Whew! And then she learned that the ticketing vendor DCCA utilizes was converting to a new system, and in addition to being totally shut down for a crucial period in December and January, would require time-consuming effort from the office staff (that’s Andrea) to gear up for the “improvements.”

So how did that work out for you, Andrea? “Amazingly well,” would see to be the appropriate response. The Coffeehouse show was a sell-out at Union City’s Arts Depot (and delightful to boot), “Taste of Wine and Jazz” also sold out, filling Montage Cafe with enthusiastic party-goers who danced the night away to the rousing sounds of Deron Bell and his band, The Malpass Brothers drew over 500 toe-tapping patrons to St. Clair Memorial Hall, and while a few more people could have been squeezed in to Memorial Hall, Dino-Light can be viewed as a sellout as well, with families leaving feeling happy and energized.

So, DCCA is off to a rousing start in 2020; and that’s not the end of it! DCCA’s St. Patrick’s Day fundraising celebration “Irish Wave” will undoubtedly fill up long before the fun begins on Friday, March 13 at Montage Cafe. Llama Llama Live, the final presentation of DCCA’s 2019-2020 Family Theatre season on March 22, is almost sold out already, with only 25 tickets remaining; so, I would advise that you hurry to Greenville Public Library where you can still pick up one of these fast-disappearing treasures for only $5 each.

And the Artists Series’ performance by The Hit Men, the guys who played on all those old favorite songs you still love —“Pinball Wizard,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Joy to the World” to name a few — won’t happen until April 18, but only 150 seats remain for that show at $30 each (students half-price.) To secure your ticket before they are all gone, contact DCCA soon at 937-547-0908 or on-line at www.darkecountyarts.org

By Marilyn Delk Contributing Columnist

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.