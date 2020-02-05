Express your feelings with Valentine’s Day flowers

If you’re sending flowers for Valentine’s Day, you might think about the meaning and symbol of certain flowers. Some flowers have a reputation for being more romantic than others. The rose is probably the best-loved flower in the world with the symbol of love.

The daisy has a meaning of innocence, loyal, love and purity. Daisy is the flower that asks the timeless questions, “He loves me? He loves me not?”

Red tulips are a declaration of love, making them the ideal Valentine’s Day gifts. Tulips will continue to grow in water after they are cut, and will curve toward light. A tulip also gives you the feeling that spring is just around the corner.

What is more beautiful than a bouquet of Casa Blanca lilies? By far the best white Oriental Lily, ‘Casa Blanca’ bears large, very fragrant flowers of a glistening, pure white with contrasting dark purplish brown anthers. Bouquet stems can be 24 inches long with at least three buds each making them an excellent vase flower.

Carnations, meaning fascination, are probably the best selling flower at Valentine’s Day. They are an excellent cut flower and have a long lasting quality of up to three weeks after being cut. The pink carnation has been long associated with a woman’s love.

So what about the color of flowers? A red flower can be a symbol of desire, lust, devotion, and beauty. The color red is also often related to heat, fire, and strength. Red flowers can mean anything from “I love you,” to “Will you marry me?”

The pink flower can signify a teasing interest, grace, gentility, and happiness. It is often a more modest gesture than that of a striking red flower, offering an allure of mystery to the recipient as to the intentions of the giving party. Pink also may represent joy, youthfulness, and innocence. Dark pink displays gratitude. Light pink shows admiration and sympathy.

White gives a message of innocence, purity, or secrecy. Yellow is generally interpreted as meaning friendship but can also express an undying love. Yellow flowers are the color of friendship, joy, and lightheartedness, simply making people smile. New beginnings like the start of spring are associated with the beauty of yellow flowers.

Orange is a color that screams excitement, exuberance, and enthusiasm. An orange flower is a bold statement of color and vitality. Often associated with the sun, a bouquet that contains orange flowers brings thoughts of passion for life, satisfaction, and an air of confidence.

Blue flowers offer a sense of calm, dignity, and serenity. A mixture of red and white shows unity.

Other colors include purple, a traditional color of royalty, pride, or success.

Choose the perfect flower for that special someone in your life, this Valentine’s Da

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

