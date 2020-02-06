Arcanum congratulations are in order

Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Albert and Gretchen Kuhbander of rural Arcanum.

Al and the former Gretchen Shoffstall met each other in Dayton many years ago. They were married on February 6, 1960, at the Third Street Baptist Church in Dayton by the Youth Pastor there at the time, Richard Vantime.

The Kuhbanders moved to the Arcanum area in the mid-60s and became members of Immanuel Baptist Church. Al and Gretchen have four children: John (Elaine) Kuhbander, Mark (Melina) Kuhbander, Cheryl (Vince) Pressley, and Dan (Kathy) Kuhbander. They also have nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Please join the family in celebration for the blessing of Al and Gretchen’s 60 years of marriage on Saturday, February 8, from 2-4 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 West South St,, Arcanum. The couple request your presence only, no gifts. A long-standing marriage is blessed with many virtues, first and foremost perfect love where God instructs us of what love really is in I Corinthians 13. 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 New International Version (NIV) – 4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society announces their new website! Check it out at: www.awths.org and also a new email: awths@awths.org. The new website will feature and event calendar, blog, and reservation calendar to book the facility for rentals. Plus direct numbers and emails to contact your department with questions. See “About” then “Contacts.” Please for facility rental: Contact Carolyn Furlong directly by phone. If you book on-line with the form the number is there as well as under “contacts.” Or check the “Events” then “Facility Rental” tabs. If you find a broken link or issue with the site please message AWTHS regarding any problems. Enjoy!

Congratulations to Lady Trojan Gracie Garno on breaking the season assist record this past week in Lady Trojan Basketball! Congratulations to Lady Trojan Kayla O’Daniel on scoring 1000 points in her career this past week as well. Way to go ladies! #TrojanPride

Congratulations to Arcanum High School FFA – specifically the Grain Merchandising Team and their Coach Janelle Breaksneader as they qualified for state finals!

Have you heard we are getting a new area code in Darke County? If you live in the 937 area, beginning on February 8 you must dial the 10-digit phone number including the area code. Take the time now to update your phones and devices. A new additional area code (326) is being added to our geographical area to allow more phone numbers in our region. For additional information, please visit the PUCO website at http://www.puco.ohio.gov or contact your local telephone service provider.

February is American Heart Month, a federally designated event, made possible by President Lyndon B. Johnson by a proclamation in February of 1964. At that time, more than half the deaths in the U.S. were caused by cardiovascular disease. Today, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease. As most of you are aware, I lost my husband last year to heart disease. Please reach out to your loved ones and have them get a checkup.

According to the American Heart Association 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action! The perfect gift this Valentine’s Day is the gift of heart health. This year have a heart-to-heart with your patients, friends, and family and commit to a healthy lifestyle. Small changes can make all the difference.

“The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart.” ~ Helen Keller

“Deep in every heart slumbers a dream, and the couturier knows it: every woman is a princess.” ~Christian Dior

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.