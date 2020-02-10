It’s time for heartfelt greetings

Time to put heartfelt thoughts into action. Valentines are very special because we pause and take time to say things that sometimes slip away in busy days and crowded calendars.

It doesn’t have to be glitzy or expensive to carry the message of of love — romantically or in friendship.

Some of the best memories are the children drawing a crooked heart with tiny hands writing the word “Mom” somewhere on that outline. You tuck those away in memory boxes.

And there are the ones with a little more frill and inscriptions of love that also are tucked away.

Candy is a welcome gift, from Kisses to a box of chocolates. Dark chocolate has a healthy connotation!

And flowers are so delightful this time of year when it is cold outdoors and drab bushes dot the scenery. A pot or vase of color is certainly a way to bring a smile.

But a phone call, a visit or a shared cup of coffee also sends the message. Mail delivery is still important when opening that envelope and seeing a warm message of friendship and concern. And, digital notes work too.

Remember those who live alone or who are residing in a nursing home. Buy five cards (or more) and send them to special people needing a moment of your kindness.

However you choose to express your feelings, remember the smile and the hug, in person or in your heart. This day should be far more than a romantic verse in a Hallmark card. It should be about love in a world needing a little more of it than we sometimes forget to express.

Don’t forget the Legion’s Sweetheart Supper on Feb. 22. Danny Stockton and Skip Hoover will be preparing Swiss steak with homemade pan gravy, smashed potatoes, green beans and apple sauce. The meal is $8 and you can choose to order carry out at 996-0095 or you can eat at the Legion.

You needn’t leave town to treat a special person. Just tell them to mark the calendar with a red heart drawn around the 22nd and to be ready at 5 p.m. when serving begins!

And a Valentine’s congratulations for 50 years of marriage.

Robert and Brenda Carr of Hollansburg marked this golden milestone last month.

Brenda was a long time teacher at Tri-Village. They have two children, Chris and Beth, and they are the proud grandparents of Emma, Gretchen, Aubrey and Claire.

Don’t forget the Lady Patriots heading for the tournament with a game on Saturday at 2 p.m. The girls have had an outstanding year and enter the tourney with a number one seed.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

